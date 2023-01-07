ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Sandy Bowers
3d ago

What a embarrassing moment for the Republican Party! And the chaotic aftermath that will follow for the duration of them controlling the House! Nothing good will happen!🤬👎

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol how long before McCarthy is considered a ‘squatter’ in the speaker’s office

Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote to the head of the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol on Tuesday and asked how long before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “is considered a squatter” in the speaker of the House’s office.  “What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Tuesday.  McCarthy and his staff...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
nationalhogfarmer.com

118th Congress still waiting on House speaker

The 118th Congress began on Tuesday with Democrats controlling the Senate by 51-49 and Republicans controlling the House of Representatives by 222-213. There are seven new Senators and 74 new Representatives. The House Republicans continue to try and find enough votes to elect a speaker. As of Thursday evening, Representative...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa U.S. Representatives sticking with McCarthy for Speaker

DES MOINES, IOWA — The search for the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives went into the third day of voting. A vote for Speaker of the House went 100 years without needing a second ballot to reach the 218 vote threshold, that is until the 118th Congress. The vote for speakership got into […]
IOWA STATE

