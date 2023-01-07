Read full article on original website
Sandy Bowers
3d ago
What a embarrassing moment for the Republican Party! And the chaotic aftermath that will follow for the duration of them controlling the House! Nothing good will happen!🤬👎
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Republican meltdown over House Speaker vote: ‘It’s hard to watch’
Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, who served eight years in the House before being elected governor, says "it's hard to watch" the GOP speaker vote meltdown
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
POLITICO
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.
DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol how long before McCarthy is considered a ‘squatter’ in the speaker’s office
Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote to the head of the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol on Tuesday and asked how long before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “is considered a squatter” in the speaker of the House’s office. “What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Tuesday. McCarthy and his staff...
Matt Gaetz admits Kevin McCarthy might win House speaker vote, but with a major caveat
Florida Congressman-elect Matt Gaetz conceded that Kevin McCarthy could eventually become House speaker despite stiff opposition, but that he would be a leader with a "straitjacket."
Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama
Former president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump weighed in on the House speakership election, voicing support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of a second day of voting Wednesday.
Hakeem Jeffries Blasts Republican 'Dysfunction' in Battle for House Speaker
"We are looking for a willing partner to solve problems for the American people, not save the Republicans from their dysfunction," the congressman said.
McCarthy denied, Santos in House: 5 takeaways from the tumultuous first day of a new Congress
McCarthy's loss underscores how GOP infighting between moderates and hard-liners will complicate the GOP's majority in the House of Representatives.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
msn.com
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
AOC floats 'coalition government' after McCarthy fails to win House speaker vote
Progressive New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said a "coalition government" is one option Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., must consider if he can't win enough votes to be House speaker.
Washington Examiner
Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership
A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans are closing the book on one-party Democratic rule
House Republicans have retaken the House with a slim, but crucial, majority. Now is the time to show the people what the end of one-party Democratic Party rule looks like by preparing to execute on a bold, unifying agenda for the 118th Congress . The people elected us to lead....
nationalhogfarmer.com
118th Congress still waiting on House speaker
The 118th Congress began on Tuesday with Democrats controlling the Senate by 51-49 and Republicans controlling the House of Representatives by 222-213. There are seven new Senators and 74 new Representatives. The House Republicans continue to try and find enough votes to elect a speaker. As of Thursday evening, Representative...
Iowa U.S. Representatives sticking with McCarthy for Speaker
DES MOINES, IOWA — The search for the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives went into the third day of voting. A vote for Speaker of the House went 100 years without needing a second ballot to reach the 218 vote threshold, that is until the 118th Congress. The vote for speakership got into […]
What Utah GOP congressmen are saying about Kevin McCarthy winning House speakership
Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the House. McCarthy made major concessions to far-right Republicans. Utah Republicans in Congress say McCarthy has a tough job ahead.
US News and World Report
Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's Dream Job Could Become a Nightmare
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Kevin McCarthy woke up on Saturday morning with a long-held dream fulfilled: After a four-day standoff, he was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the most powerful member of the Republican Party. But that role could turn into a nightmare because it requires leading a...
