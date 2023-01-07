ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 16

Phill W211
4d ago

laughable. what once was the envy of anyone who wanted to get into law enforcement us now a pariah. nobody wants a shot job where you're micromanagement and mistakes are not tolerated. In this job the politicians determines what laws are enforced and they can change their mind at will. it does not matter if you are doing your job with the best intention. If it doesn't look good to the politician, then you are drawn and quartered in the public eye. To the politicians, laws are arbitrary and subject to political whim.

Reply
10
Andrew Costa
4d ago

why would anybody want to go to Boston why do you think all the police officers are retiring or leaving they are scape goats and targets and cannot do their job because of liberal socialist politicians and state government that hate them

Reply(2)
7
milhouse vanhouten
3d ago

the BPD is down FOUR HUNDRED OFFICERS because of mandated poisonous shots, anti cop sentiment from ELECTED OFFICIALS and the lack of support from the past and current virtue signaling administration. They are leaving in droves!! Until things change from the TOP DOWN and people realize how unsafe the city is and stops electing and supporting these inept, virtue signaling losers, this will continue and the city will continue the rise in crime and lack of public safety!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

SUV with shot out windows found outside Boston hospital

BOSTON — A sports utility vehicle with shot out windows was found early Wednesday outside Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Several gunshots were fired at 1:40 a.m. on Valentine Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A damaged BMW SUV was then found...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Police seek help finding gunman who held up Roxbury market

Boston Police have released photos of the man they say held up Marcella's Market, 80 Marcella St at Highland Street in Roxbury last night. If he looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-343-4275 or the anonymous tip line by calling 800-494-TIPS or by texting TIP to CRIME (27463).
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Isaac Blair Responds to Emergency in Roslindale

Boston – The Marr Companies announced that Isaac Blair provided emergency shoring to prevent the total collapse of a 2-story building in Roslindale Square following a car crash that compromised the structural integrity of the building. Early on Dec. 18, 2022, a car traveling at a reported 70 mph...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report: Prompt Response by BPD Officers Leads to Arrest Following Bank Robbery in Downtown Boston

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD and Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purposes and officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Fatal Construction Accident at Mass. General Hospital Under Investigation

A person was killed in a construction accident on the Massachusetts General Hospital campus on Monday, according to Boston police. Police confirmed they were called to 90 Blossom St., listed as the Gray Building, for a construction accident. They later described it as a fatal fall. More details were not immediately provided.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops

The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Waltham teen

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenaged girl was reported missing Monday morning. 15-year-old Anna Monroy is 5′1″ with black hair and brown eyes. Waltham Police say she may be in the area of Prospect Hill Road, Gardencrest or downtown Waltham.
WALTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police search for suspect after two people shot while sitting in their car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the area of Washington and Windsor Streets on Monday night. Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. and located two victims who were transported to local hospitals after being treated on-scene, according to police. At this time, the injuries to the victims are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy