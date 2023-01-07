laughable. what once was the envy of anyone who wanted to get into law enforcement us now a pariah. nobody wants a shot job where you're micromanagement and mistakes are not tolerated. In this job the politicians determines what laws are enforced and they can change their mind at will. it does not matter if you are doing your job with the best intention. If it doesn't look good to the politician, then you are drawn and quartered in the public eye. To the politicians, laws are arbitrary and subject to political whim.
why would anybody want to go to Boston why do you think all the police officers are retiring or leaving they are scape goats and targets and cannot do their job because of liberal socialist politicians and state government that hate them
the BPD is down FOUR HUNDRED OFFICERS because of mandated poisonous shots, anti cop sentiment from ELECTED OFFICIALS and the lack of support from the past and current virtue signaling administration. They are leaving in droves!! Until things change from the TOP DOWN and people realize how unsafe the city is and stops electing and supporting these inept, virtue signaling losers, this will continue and the city will continue the rise in crime and lack of public safety!!
