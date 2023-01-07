Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Recap of Governor Noem’s State of the State Address
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem delivered in first State of the State address since being reelected by the voters of South Dakota last November. Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden looked back on Governor Noem’s first term. Governor Noem’s address focused on three main topics. The first topic dealt...
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem to deliver her State of the State Address today
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, Governor Kristi Noem will deliver the 2023 State of the State Address, discussing South Dakota’s continued strong growth and sharing the initiatives that she will be working with legislators on in the upcoming legislative session. Governor Noem will focus on building the American...
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem announces bill to recognize Out-of-State licenses
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
hubcityradio.com
Democrats respond the Governor Noem’s State of the State Address
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- South Dakota Democratic leaders issued the following statements in response to Governor Noem’s 2023 State of the State Address:. SDDP Chair Randy Seiler: “Even though Governor Noem was just re-elected to serve the people of South Dakota, it seems she already has her eye on the next job, and her State of the State address reflected that. South Dakota needs a governor focused on serving South Dakota, not generating national attention and controversy to boost a presidential run.”
hubcityradio.com
District 18 Representative Julie Auch reflect back on Saturday’s swearing in
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota legislators were officially sworn in on Saturday ahead of the start of this year’s session. District 18 Representative Julie Auch of Lesterville says it was impressive. Auch says there was some discussion of issues over the weekend. Auch will be a member of the Agriculture...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota students selected for US Senate Youth Program
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Dustin Hermansen, an Aberdeen Central High School senior; and Maxwell Lightfield, a Milbank High School senior; have been chosen as South Dakota’s delegates to this year’s 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program to be held in Washington, D.C., March 4-11. In addition to the week-long program, the Hearst Foundations provide each student delegate with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history, and public affairs.
hubcityradio.com
Medical marijuana ban sought for some women
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker who helped lead the 2022 election fight against legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota now wants to prohibit the state Department of Health from issuing medical-marijuana patient cards to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. “To protect children,” Representative Fred Deutsch, a...
hubcityradio.com
Joint Appropriation Committee address natural gas into cryptocurrency
PIERRE, S.D.(SDBA)- It sounds like something out of science fiction–turning South Dakota natural gas into crypto-currency on the high plains. The South Dakota Joint Appropriation Committee Wednesday was trying to determine if it is working. Representative Chris Karr from Sioux Falls. However, according to the School and Public Lands’...
hubcityradio.com
SD Dept of Health reports 9 new COVID-19 related deaths
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 9 new COVID-related death, while active cases increased & hospitalizations decreased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 3,133. The state had 523 new cases and 321 recoveries, increasing active infections to 404. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 52.
Comments / 0