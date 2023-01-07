Pitt vs Clemson Live Feed: Panthers Battle For First Place

The Pitt Panthers hope to be in first place by the end of the day.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are off to a red-hot start in ACC play, winning their first four league games and 10 of their last 11 contests. They are right in the middle of a brutal four-game stretch that includes three games against ranked opponents and the one unranked opponent is Clemson, who is similarly undefeated in ACC play and visits the Petersen Events Center this weekend.

Both the Panthers and Tigers - unlikely front runners in this conference - are hoping to emerge victorious and with sole possession of first place after playing a quarter of their league schedule.

Matchup: Clemson at Pitt

Time: 4:00 P.M. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center

How to Watch: ESPN2

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Live Game Chat

Stephen: Pitt's lead has been trimmed to 69-67 with 3:12 to play. Clemson's scored eight of the last 10 points and it's clear how the Panthers' foul trouble is affecting their willingness to be aggressive in the paint on defense. The Tigers have found some easy looks because of it.

Stephen: Pitt had opened up their largest lead of the game at 67-59 with 5:21 to go in the game but a 3-pointer from Chase Hunter silences the raucous crowd at the Pete and brings Clemson within two possessions of the Panthers.

Stephen: The foul trouble has only gotten worse for Pitt. Federiko and Diaz-Graham now have four each and both have been somewhat silly and inconsequential to the play at large.

Pitt leads 62-59 with 7:46 left behind a 4-10 mark from deep in the second half. Elliot has made two triples after halftime.

Stephen: Both teams have found an offensive rhythm in the second half. They're a combined 12-28, and as a result, no one has been able to seperate themselves. Pitt leads 57-56 with 11 minutes to play thanks to a deep 3-pointer from Guillermo Diaz Graham, but they are dealing with some foul trouble.

Federiko, Hinson and Diaz-Graham have three each and Cummings has two. Pitt's survived those minutes with Hinson and Federiko on the bench so far but you wonder how long that can last.

Stephen: Pitt is nursing a 47-46 lead after five minutes of second half play. Clemson's on-ball defense has been impressive. The Tigers are giving the Panthers' guards more trouble when they drive than even Virginia did.

Stephen: Halftime: Clemson 38, Pitt 40.

With 3:02 left in the first half, the Panthers had made just one field goal inside the 3-point arc. They made three after that mark to fuel the 7-0 run which gave them a three-point lead with under two minutes to go until intermission.

Pitt hasn't played their best half but used the free throw line and a late surge from 3-point range to take a slim lead into halftime. Hinson has 10 points, Burton has 14 to carry the offense. Hunter Tyson leads the Tigers with 10 points. Burton's the Panthers' leading rebounder with four, as well.

Cummings, Hinson and Guillermo Diaz-Graham each have two fouls. Chase Hunter, Dillon Hunter, RJ Godfrey, Brian Galloway and Ian Schieffelin have two each as well.

Stephen: The non-Hinson's and Burton's are starting to get involved now. After Federiko and Hinson had to go to the bench with two fouls each, Cummings hit a pair of free throws and Elliot nailed a triple. Pitt's made just one shot inside the 3-point arc this afternoon but trail the Tigers by just four with 4:04 left in the first half.

Stephen: Pitt trails Clemson 27-17 with 6:48 left in the first half. The Tigers are shooting 68.8% from the field and 50% from deep. Pitt cannot buy a stop right now and has only been able to stabilize things with their rebounding, but only two players - Hinson and Burton - have scored at all.

On the brighter side of things, they have drawn seven fouls and will shoot free throws for the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Stephen: Clemson opened up an 8-0 run immediately following the first media timeout. The Panthers have been slow on switches and it's opened up some easy looks inside. They're going to have to find some ways to force turnovers or get the Tigers out of the paint because they are winning easily on the inside.

Stephen: The score is knotted at eight, all 4:15 into the game. Hinson has five points and three different Tigers have scored.

My biggest takeaway from these first four minutes, however, is the atmosphere. Pitt fans showed out today and they are loud.

Stephen: Chase Hunter, Brian Galloway, Ian Schieffelin, Hunter Tyson and P.J. Hall will start for the Tigers today.

Stephen: This is a big recruiting weekend for Pitt football too. Most - if not all - of the coaching staff is in attendance and they've brought some friends.

All three of the Panthers' basketball commits in the 2023 class - Carlton Carrington, Jaland Lowe and Marlon Barnes - are here as well.

Stephen: There will be lots of messages of support for Damar Hamlin coming from all around the arena this afternoon. There is a "Pray For Damar" banner in the upper concourse that fans can sign and ushers are handing out signs with a "3" in the same script Hamlin wore on his Pitt uniform. They're meant to be waived every time the Panthers make a 3-pointer today.

Stephen: The same starting five that has won 10 of 11 and five in a row will take the floor first for Pitt - Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliot, Jamarius Burton, Blake Hinson and Fede Federiko.

The starters for Clemson have yet to be released.

Stephen: John Hugley is in street clothes and it looks like he'll miss a fifth straight game in a row for personal reasons.

Stephen: The Panthers are one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the country - 58th nationally - while the Tigers are 28th in defensive rebounding percentage. It will be a great test for Fede Federiko, who has faced a number of tall tests in the frontcourt this season and passed with flying colors.

Pitt has not exactly been lighting it up from deep lately - 30.7% over the last four games - so taking advantage of those second shots will be key.

