New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed
Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets
Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'
A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Angels signing former World Series hero
The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Should Red Sox Sign Cy-Young Winning Ace With Controversial Past To Bolster Rotation?
The Boston Red Sox have a rotation filled with oft-injured veterans and inexperienced young guns. A newly-available ace could solidify the group.
Yankees’ prospect getting breakout projections, and it’s neither Volpe nor Peraza
The New York Yankees are projected to inject Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into prominent roles this upcoming season. Seemingly, the shortstop job is Peraza’s to lose, despite management telling Volpe he will have a great opportunity to steal the job, despite having minimal experience at the Triple-A level.
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Red Sox were close to adding the former Yankee
Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Orioles Outright Chris Vallimont
The Orioles announced this afternoon that righty Chris Vallimont has gone unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment last week. He was assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk. Vallimont, 26 in March, has yet to reach the major league level. A former Marlins draftee, he was dealt to the Twins...
How much more do the Padres have to spend?
After exceeding the luxury tax limit in each of the last two seasons, the Padres aren’t slowing down their spending. Signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280M deal was the splashiest move of a busy offseason, but San Diego also made significant investments to re-sign Nick Martinez and Robert Suarez, as well as bring in other new talents in Seth Lugo and Matt Carpenter.
Cardinals Insider Gives Update That Will Have Fans Seething
Since signing Willson Contreras to replace Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have stood pat. “Stand pat” is a phrase that Cardinals fans are getting tired of hearing, as it has been used at trade deadlines and in offseasons when the team has done little or nothing at all.
Phillies Outright Francisco Morales
The Phillies announced that right-hander Francisco Morales has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He had been designated for assignment last week when the club signed Craig Kimbrel. Morales, 23, was working in the lower levels of the Phillies’ system before the pandemic. His walks were...
MLB lifts ban on former Braves GM John Coppolella
Major League Baseball has lifted its previous “lifetime” ban on former Braves general manager John Coppolella, reports Jayson Stark of The Athletic. Coppolella has spent the past five years on the league’s ineligible list in the wake of heavy sanctions for violating rules regarding both international free agency and the annual amateur draft. A league spokesperson tells Stark that Coppolella was reinstated “given the more than five years he spent on the ineligible list, the contrition he expressed and the other steps he took in response to this matter.”
Profiling free-agent OF/DH Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes had a solid four-year run from 2018 through 2021. He struck out at an unhealthy 29.5% rate, but he also walked in 9% of his plate appearances. He hit 92 home runs in 529 games and produced a batting line of .260/.325/.503. That production was 19% above league average, as evidenced by his 119 wRC+, a figure that placed him in the top 65 among qualified league hitters. He was also fairly consistent, with his wRC+ never slipping below 111 in any season of that stretch and topping out at 129.
Dodgers Sign David Freitas To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers and catcher David Freitas have signed a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The client of PSI Sports Management will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Freitas, 34 in March, played in the majors for three straight years beginning in 2017....
