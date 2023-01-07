ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mitchell, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WLWT 5

Crash cleared, ramp from west I-74 to Dry Fork Road now open

HARRISON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that prompted police to close the ramp from west I-74 to Dry Fork Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has prompted a second ramp closure on Interstate 74 this Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared, exit ramp from west I-74 to south I-275 reopen

BLUE JAY, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the ramp from westbound I-74 to southbound I-275 has been cleared. Police reopened the ramp, all lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police have closed an interstate exit ramp following a crash on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. According to...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Upcoming road updates in NKY

With the start of a new year comes new updates to the roads in the NKY area. Read on for the full list of road closures, changes and updates in Campbell, Boone and Kenton counties. Campbell:. I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge: Starting Jan. 11, District 6 engineers will be conducting...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-71 North at Pfeiffer Road in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-71 North at Pfeiffer Road in Montgomery. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash blocking lanes cleared on south I-75 near Mitchell Avenue

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lanes on southbound I-75 near Mitchell Avenue has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-75 south, near Mitchell Avenue, exit 6. A vehicle reportedly struck the wall...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

All lanes reopened on I-71/75 in Covington after earlier crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that was causing delays on the interstate in Covington has been cleared. All lanes are reopened and traffic is flowing normally. A crash is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75 in Covington, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other...
COVINGTON, KY

