Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Midday’ game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ new Legislature got underway Wednesday with pledges of selflessness laden with the symbolism of America’s Civil War president, the wisdom of a recently departed mother and a young son and the Hebrew word that Moses used to answer God’s call to lead the Exodus. As 177 members of the 103rd General Assembly were sworn in at separate capital-city locations, Democrats flaunting record majorities promised cooperation and pursuit of goals larger than themselves. Republicans, a dwindling but scrappy camp, cautiously accepted the olive branch but warned that opposition awaits Democratic excess. Speaking from the Old State Capitol rostrum where Abraham Lincoln delivered his June 1858 “House Divided” speech, newly reelected Senate President Don Harmon noted that Lincoln’s call for slavery’s demise cost him a U.S. Senate seat. Even though Lincoln had no idea the same idea would make him president two years later, he knew that people needed to hear the words even advisers said were too radical, Harmon said. “The debate had gone on far too long and it was time to pick a side,” Harmon said from the historic site, the ceremony displaced by renovation of the current Capitol.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO