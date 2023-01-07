ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Watch: The Undertaker Drops Fan With Stiff Chop

The Phenom took part in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match in April 2020. He took the final bow and retired from in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series 2020, 30 days to the day of his debut. The Undertaker was later on inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.
JCW Announces Full Field For Jersey J-Cup

The Jersey J-Cup was an illustrious independent tournament in the early 2000’s but now after a hiatus, the tournament is back in 2023. On February 11th at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey, The Jersey J-Cup goes down with 20 different competitors. Today, JCW announced the final two participants and now the tournament field is compete. You can see the list of competitors below.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Big Update On Seth Rollins’ Possible Knee Injury

Last week on RAW, there was a scary moment as Seth Rollins appeared to have reinjured his knee during his match with US Champion Austin Theory. Seth Rollins put up the ‘X’ sign, prompting the referee to do the same, as the WWE medical team quickly rushed to the ring. There is more to the story than meets the eye.
UFC Releases Mike Jackson From Contract With One Fight Remaining

CM Punk’s second opponent in the UFC is no longer under contract. The promotion released Jackson from his contract with one fight remaining on his deal. MMA Junkie confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from algorithm-based Twitter account UFC Roster Watch. Jackson (1-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC)...
AEW Rampage Viewership Rises Back Up Over 500K This Week

AEW brought the final episode of Rampage for 2022, but they had a lot of competition. Now that the dust has settled for the new year, we can finally see how low the viewership number was. According to Wrestlenomics, the January 6th episode of AEW Rampage brought an overnight average...
Danhausen Has No Interest In Signing With WWE

Danhausen is completely happy where he is right now. In a New York Times profile, Danhausen told author Dan Brooks he had no interest in signing with WWE. Danhausen believes that AEW is a better fit for his gimmick and he believes AEW is not a minor league organization in addition to performing in front fan audience who appreciates his craft.

