The Jersey J-Cup was an illustrious independent tournament in the early 2000’s but now after a hiatus, the tournament is back in 2023. On February 11th at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey, The Jersey J-Cup goes down with 20 different competitors. Today, JCW announced the final two participants and now the tournament field is compete. You can see the list of competitors below.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO