bodyslam.net
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Possibly Revealed
We have been left in the dark regarding one of WWE’s creepiest new faces, but it appears now that we know who is behind the mask. Since Uncle Howdy’s debut, it has been wondered who is terrorizing Bray Wyatt from behind the mask. And while there have been reports about the person behind the mask keeping it a secret, we now may know who it is.
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Monday Night RAW Results – 1/9/23 – Alexa Bliss, Austin Theory Explain Their Actions
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW will continue to build towards The Royal Rumble, but is not heavily advertised. The only segments confirmed for tonight’s show as of this writing are Alexa Bliss and Austin Theory promo segments. This article will be updated as RAW goes on the air at...
bodyslam.net
Watch: The Undertaker Drops Fan With Stiff Chop
The Phenom took part in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match in April 2020. He took the final bow and retired from in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series 2020, 30 days to the day of his debut. The Undertaker was later on inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.
bodyslam.net
Update On Kylie Rae’s Contract Status Following WWE Tryout
Kylie Rae is on the radar. We’ve seen Kylie Rae recently pop up on WWE’s Main Event Tapings following a WWE Tryout. Since then, things have been very quiet on her status with the company. But, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select now reports that Kylie is still a free agent.
bodyslam.net
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL – 1/8/23
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8th from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
bodyslam.net
WWE Cameras Pick Up Rhea Ripley Calling Cedric Alexander A Dickhead
Rhea Ripley had some choice words for Cedric Alexander on RAW. The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match during RAW this week to claim a #1 contender spot against the Usos for their titles. During that match, Rhea Ripley was on hand to assist in any way she could. This included mocking their opponents in whatever way she wanted.
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Tells WWE Talent Not To Be Babies In The Wake Of Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross has a message for WWE talent in the wake of Vince McMahon’s return. While speaking on his Grilling Jr podcast, Jim Ross simply advised WWE talent to no be babies and make sure to come to work on time. It’s gonna be interesting days ahead for them,...
bodyslam.net
WWE Looking To Sell Before Negotiating Next Television Rights Deal
We now may know WWE’s plan when it comes to their upcoming sale. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the company’s plan is to sell before they get into new television deal talks. This is very interesting as the company is set to enter into those talks very soon.
bodyslam.net
Exclusive: WWE Sale To Saudi Investment Fund Done, Company Going Private
Rumors of WWE selling the company have been running wild over the last week, and it now appears that the deal is done. Sources have told me that World Wrestling Entertainment has sold the company to the Saudi Investment Fund. Vince McMahon was placed back on the board of directors, with many under the belief that Vince was looking to sell the company. Now, that’s become a reality. Not only that, but the public company is now going private under the new ownership.
bodyslam.net
Former WWE Referee Says WWE “Didn’t Put Their Best Foot Forward” This Week With RAW
The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match this week. Uncle Howdy confronted Alexa Bliss, and Bayley wrestled Mia Yim, but the event wasn’t a hit with everyone. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas believes WWE didn’t take the “night off” with RAW this week. On...
bodyslam.net
Betting Odds Released For Potential WWE Buyers
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board Of Directors last week, with the intention of selling the company. Ever since then, fans have been questioning who could buy the Stanford-based company. Many notable names came up in the discussion. The most common names being discussed as potential buyers were Netflix,...
bodyslam.net
RAW Viewership And Key Demo Up This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the January 9th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 1.693 million viewers, with a .49 in the 18 to 49 demographic. RAW’s January 3rd episode brought an overnight average of 1.605 million viewers, with a .41 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
Jay White Expected To Leave New Japan Pro Wrestling
The Switchblade could be headed elsewhere. Jay White is one of the most highly touted talents in NJPW. He recently main evented Wrestle Kingdom 17 along with Kazuchika Okada, where Jay lost. But now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has a contract update on Jay White, revealing that he could be out of the company soon.
bodyslam.net
WWE Sources Deny Reports Of Sale To Saudi Arabia
The story continues to develop on who will purchase WWE. Last night, Bodyslam.net exclusively reported that a deal for WWE was in place, with the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund being the buyers. Now, WWE sources have denied this. Ariel Helwani reports that sources within the company deny the sale and...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Is Following Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE Closely
Tony Khan is following Vince McMahon’s return to WWE closely. Last week, it was confirmed that Vince McMahon has returned to WWE as part of their Board Of Directors. With many people being interested or flat out upset at this news, one thing that can be certain is the entire wrestling world is watching and that includes Tony Khan.
bodyslam.net
Aron Stevens Discusses WWE’s Impending Sale
Aron Stevens commented on the speculation of a WWE sale in an exclusive interview with Wrestling News. When questioned about the possibility of WWE being sold, Aron Stevens stated that only time will tell. He went on to say that when deals like these come into play, it would be insane to believe that the people who are paid to think like this in terms of distribution and television aren’t looking forward. He claimed again that people will have to wait and see.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Announces Sell Out For Battle In The Valley, KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone The Only Match Announced
Today, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18, 2023 has sold out. The only match announced is KAIRI defending her IWGP Women’s Championship against Mercedes Mone. This marks Mercedes first match since May 2022 as Sasha Banks WWE. The event goes...
bodyslam.net
Ethan Page Loses Everything On All Elite Arcade
Champions and Chains, oh my. Ethan Page won a Mario Kart tournament last Thursday to become the first ever All Elite Arcade Gaming Champion. Now, less than a week later on the All Elite Arcade stream on AEW Games twitch, Ethan Page defended his champion and his gold chain, as requested by Orange Cassidy, against Orange in Tony Hawk, where Orange won. Then, Halo, where Orange also won and dominated Ethan Page. Orange Cassidy is now the new All Elite Gaming Champion. Ethan Page demanded that they play a game of Tetris just so he could win his gold chain back, which Cassidy agreed to, but then beat Ethan in Tetris too, to retain the gold chain. Angelico made himself aware as the next challenger for next week, and requested that Orange (or Ethan) put their families on the line. Insanity from Angelico!
bodyslam.net
Juice Robinson Calls Out Darby Allin For AEW Rampage
Juice Robinson made his presence known tonight on AEW Dynamite when he was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. He says he’s here now to kick ass and win championships. So, if Darby Allin is handing out open challenge matches, he wants in. He wants a shot at the TNT Championship this Friday on AEW Rampage. Will Darby accept?
bodyslam.net
RevPro Live In London 69 Results (1/8/23)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Rev Pro Live In London 69 event on January 8 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can view the full results for the show below. – Connor Mills def. David Francisco. – Greedy Souls (Brendan White...
