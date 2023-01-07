ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

First responders train to disentangle humpback whales in Hawaiʻi waters

Humpback whales are spotted a dozen or more times each season entangled in fishing gear or marine debris in waters within or near the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. These waters are their principal breeding and calving grounds. In the worst cases, the entanglement can kill the animal.
Whale sanctuary’s annual Ocean Count opens registration

Volunteers may now register to join the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary for its 2023 Sanctuary Ocean Count scheduled for Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25. Participants in the annual survey tally humpback whale sightings and document the animals’ surface behavior, which provides a snapshot of humpback...
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
WAIMEA, HI

