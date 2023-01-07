Read full article on original website
Volcano Awareness Month keeps you in the know about Mauna Loa and Kīlauea
Usually, when Volcano Awareness Month on the Big Island takes place every January, it’s a reminder to people that they live alongside mountains that can erupt — and how they can be prepared. The awareness events also inform new residents who might be learning about the dangers of...
Wreckage, flight crew recovered from Hawai‘i Life Flight in deep waters between Maui, Big Island
Federal authorities have recovered the wreckage of the Hawai‘i Life Flight air ambulance N13GZ that crashed Dec. 15, 2022, into the Maui Channel off the coast of Kaupo, Maui, while flying to Waimea on the Big Island to pick up a patient. The National Transportation Safety Board said the...
First responders train to disentangle humpback whales in Hawaiʻi waters
Humpback whales are spotted a dozen or more times each season entangled in fishing gear or marine debris in waters within or near the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. These waters are their principal breeding and calving grounds. In the worst cases, the entanglement can kill the animal.
Hawaiʻi ends prosecution of kūpuna who protested Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea
On Tuesday, the State of Hawai’i announced it will not refile charges against more than two dozen kūpuna who were arrested for the obstruction of Mauna Kea Access Road in 2019 while protesting the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on land Native Hawaiians consider sacred. New Hawai’i...
Whale sanctuary’s annual Ocean Count opens registration
Volunteers may now register to join the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary for its 2023 Sanctuary Ocean Count scheduled for Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25. Participants in the annual survey tally humpback whale sightings and document the animals’ surface behavior, which provides a snapshot of humpback...
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
Gov. Green pledges $100 million of Hawaiʻi’s surplus budget to fight climate change
To kick off Climate Week in Hawaiʻi 2023, Gov. Josh Green pledged to commit $100 million plus of the stateʻs $1.9 billion budget surplus to a climate impact fund to fight climate change and preserve the state’s natural resources. He also established a Climate Advisory Panel and...
