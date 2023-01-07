ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Late push for Michigan State women's basketball falls short at Maryland

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

Matilda Ekh and Moira Joiner provided big lifts in the final quarter.

It wasn't enough to help the Michigan State women's basketball team rally to keep its winning streak alive.

The Spartans had their winning streak end at four games after suffering a 94-85 loss to No. 13-ranked Maryland in a Big Ten contest Saturday afternoon.

Matilda Ekh had 20 points and Moira Joiner added a season-high 19 points off the bench to lead MSU (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten). Diamond Miller finished with a game-high 25 points for Maryland (13-3, 4-1) as it recorded its sixth straight victory.

A rough third quarter cost the Spartans as their win streak came to a halt. MSU had a 43-42 lead early in the quarter following a 3 by Kamaria McDaniel. Maryland took control from there, going on a 15-0 run to build a double-digit advantage.

MSU was outscored, 30-11, in the third quarter by Maryland, which made 11 of its 19 shots to take control

The Spartans trailed by as much as 21 early in the fourth before making a run behind Ekh and Joiner.

Ekh had 14 points in the final period, knocking down 4 of 7 3-pointers, while Joiner had 10 points and made both of her 3s. Their efforts helped the Spartans get as close as six before Maryland held on.

McDaniel also was in double figures and had 15 points for MSU, which returns home Wednesday to face Wisconsin.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Late push for Michigan State women's basketball falls short at Maryland

