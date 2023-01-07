ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Man found with stolen car shot, killed by officers inside Athens shed, GBI says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that left one man dead inside a shed in Athens.

GBI agents say Athens-Clarke County officers spotted a stolen car in the driveway of a home off Smokey Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday night.

Three officers tried to find anyone at the house. Two of them found two men in a shed in the yard.

One of the men, 42-year-old Clinton Eli Burkhalter, had his hands behind his back and would not show the officers his hands.

After pulling his hands from behind his back, Burkhalter pointed a gun at his head. As the officers took cover, Burkhalter fired several shots into the roof of the shed. Burkhalter then pointed the gun at the officers.

Officers then shot Burkhalter. He fell to the ground but still had the gun in his hands. Officers maintained cover until backup arrived.

Paramedics pronounced Burkhalter dead at the scene.

Both officers involved have been placed on administrative leave until the GBI completes its investigation, officials with Athens-Clarke County police confirmed.

Neither of the officers were injured. It is unclear if the second man in the shed was arrested.

