River Falls Journal
Fast start carries River Falls over Logan
River Falls jumped out to a 13-0 lead, led by ten at the break, and held off a La Crosse Logan second half surge to post a 56-49 victory over the Rangers in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday night in La Crosse. The Wildcats held the Rangers scoreless for...
River Falls Journal
2022 in Review: New Richmond boys are best in state
New Richmond junior Ethan Turbeville heard just one word after taking the baton from senior teammate Brock Unger for the anchor leg in the boys’ Division 1 4x100 meter relay finals at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse Saturday, June 4. “I heard him yell...
River Falls Journal
Three games to watch: It’s not too soon to be thinking about the postseason
Hudson and New Richmond meet on the mat with Big Rivers Conference title hopes on the line, while the Tiger boys hockey team hosts Amery in a battle of Division 2 powerhouses. The Raiders can clinch at least a share of the Big Rivers Conference title with a win over the Tigers. Hudson has won six of the last eight conference championships with its last title coming in 2021.
Minnesota Gophers Basketball: Tracking the Transfers Out
The transfer game brings them in, brings them out. When it comes to the players that have recently transferred out, how are they doing? We give you the quick run down today. Abdoulaye Thiam of High Point. The low major level has surely worked out for Abdoulaye. The 6'3 sophomore is averaging 14.4 points a game with four rebounds a contest. In his 29 minutes a game Thiam is taking seven threes a contest and making 39 percent of them! High Point is 8-8 on the season, Thiam's played one game against a high major caliber team scoring 20 against UNLV but he was 7 of 22 from the floor to get there. Thiam was the only transfer out last season.
drydenwire.com
Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified
LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
River Falls Journal
Winslow S. Cobb IV
Winslow Smith Cobb IV, of Hudson, WI, died unexpectedly on January 5, 2023. Win was born in Newton, MA on December 4, 1964, and grew up in East Dennis, MA. He attended Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School until transferring to Proctor Academy in Andover, NH. Win graduated from Lawrence University in 1987 with a BA in English and was awarded the Edith A. Mattson Honor - given to a resident of Sage Hall with a record of gracious living and unselfish giving. He was a successful sales account executive for several companies in the Minneapolis area - a customer advocate with a strong work ethic who believed that quality and relationships matter. Most importantly, Win was a devoted father, who adored his son, Zach.
River Falls Journal
Duane R. Bonse
Duane R. Bonse, age 70, of Hudson, WI, passed away on January 3, 2023 at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer. Duane was born on September 29, 1952 in Stillwater, MN to Lenard and Lorraine (Bahnemann) Bonse. He worked in several fields throughout his life and retired from 3M in 2018.
River Falls Journal
Frances “Frankie” Nelson
Frances Mae Pauline Romsos Nelson was born to Ansgar Norman and Hazel Gertrude Romsos on September 21, 1933, in Ladysmith, WI. She was called home to be with the Lord on December 23, 2022, where she joined her husband of 62 years; Wayne Allen Nelson. ”Frankie”, as she was known...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
River Falls Journal
Amy L. Sicard
Amy L. Sicard, age 55 of Osceola, formerly of Somerset passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada while vacationing. Amy was born on October 30, 1967, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Dale and Sharon (Lund) Sicard. She was a graduate of Somerset High School in 1986 and started working at Andersen Windows & Doors shortly after and has worked there for over 36 years holding several positions, most recently as a Supply Chain Planner. She was a dedicated employee and a proud member of the Quarter Century Club.
River Falls Journal
Orvin Luehman
Orvin V. Luehman, age 91, of Star Prairie, WI passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the St. Croix Health Center. Orvin was born to Werner and Florence Luehman on March 15,1931 near New Richmond, WI. He was raised on his family farm, with his 3 siblings, just north of Star Prairie, WI. Orvin graduated from Amery High School and in the summers he would help local farmers with chores. In 1949, he was helping on the Everson farm and it is there he met the love of his life, Ruby. In July 1953, Orvin received his draft papers for the Korean War, so he and Ruby were married on July 26, 1953 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Star Prairie. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Deborah and Dennis. On August 6, 1953, 10 short days after they were married, Orvin was enlisted in the United States Army. He served at Fort Sheridan, Illinois in the 734th Battery as a gunner. Upon his return home, Orvin worked for NSP and then in 1962 he started working for Doboy Packaging Machinery as an Electrical Engineer. He met many lifelong friends there and in 1994 he retired after 32 years. Orvin also went to night school at Dunwoody College for Electrical. He could often be found wiring many of the local farms and homes in the Star Prairie area. Otherwise, you would find him working up at West Immanuel, with his son Dennis, wiring Servant Hall, the parsonage or any other odds and ends that needed help. Orvin was a devout Lutheran. He and Ruby belonged to West Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 55 years. He sang in the church choir, served on many boards there and he served as church president for many years. Orvin was also on the Board at Luther Point Bible Camp. In his retirement, he enjoyed going to Osceola football games, fishing & hunting at their cabin, visiting with neighbors, helping at the church and eating lutefisk. He and Ruby also enjoyed traveling, especially going to Missouri to see Orv’s Army buddy. But most of all, Orv loved spending time with his family. Orvin is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ruby Luehman; his loving daughter, Debbie Krueger; his great grandchildren Jacob Hayman and Madeline Gessner; and his parents, Werner Luehman and Florence (Selvig) Luehman. Orvin is survived by his son Dennis (Nancy) Luehman; his son in law Tom Krueger; his grandchildren Jessica (Mike) Gessner, Emily (Mike) Hayman, Amanda (Andy) Bolder, Mick Darvial; his great grandchildren, Elida, Avery, Thomas, Graydon, Michael and Samantha; and his siblings Duane (Marlene) Luehman, Diane (Verlyn) Lindemann, and Keith (Beckie) Luehman; as well as many loving nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:00 am at West Immanuel Lutheran Church (447 180th St.) Osceola. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave.) New Richmond and on Thursday from 10:00-11:00 am at the church. Interment will be in West Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
insideradio.com
Hubbard Signs Legendary Minneapolis Personality Tom Barnard To Podcast and Streaming Deal.
Tom Barnard retire from mornings? Not so fast. The longtime Minneapolis radio personality, who until Dec. 23 woke up listeners for 37 years on Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS, is partnering with Hubbard Radio for “The Tom Barnard Morning Show Podcast.”. “This is an incredible opportunity for Hubbard Radio,”...
River Falls Journal
David Stanley Bladecki
David Stanley Bladecki, age 70, died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond. He was born the son of Raymond and Rita nee Mika Bladecki on September 30, 1952 in Bay City, MI. David grew up in Hoyt Lakes MN until he was 16 and then moved to South Range WI. He graduated from Northwestern High School, class of 1970. Following high school, David served in the National Guard for 18 years. He worked as a contractor and carpenter his whole life. David married Janet Myers on June 5, 1999 in Superior, WI. He loved working with model trains and anything to do with Christmas. Dave was hilarious and loving. He wore his heart on his sleeve. Dave was supportive of his family.
River Falls Journal
2022 Top Stories; School district accomplishments
It was a big year for the River Falls School District. This year the district won a state championship in marching band. Inside the classroom, the district had a student score a perfect on his ACT exam. Marching Band. This year the River Falls High School Marching Band won their...
kfgo.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
Monster Check From This Minnesota Cop Ended This Fleeing Suspects Day
Clearly, this cop played hockey during school as his check of this fleeing suspect not only ended the pursuit but also ended this suspect's day. The foot chase ensued after the suspect, who was seen behind the wheel of a crash minutes before, took off running from responding officers. The...
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
hot967.fm
12-Year-Old Killed in Third Fatal Snowmobile Crash of Weekend
(Theilman Township, MN) — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a weekend snowmobile crash in Southern Minnesota. Wabasha County deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They say the snowmobile struck a tree. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the third fatal snowmobile crash in the state over the weekend.
ccxmedia.org
Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’
Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
River Falls Journal
Hilda Eleanor Swanson
Hilda Eleanor Swanson, age 99, passed away January 4, 2023. Hilda was born July 8, 1923 in Tamarack, MN to Gust and Josephine (Maki) Hermanson. July 21, 1945 Hilda was united in marriage to Carl Swanson. This union blessed them with three children: June, Sandra, and Kim. Hilda graduated from...
