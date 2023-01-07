Read full article on original website
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Possibly Revealed
We have been left in the dark regarding one of WWE’s creepiest new faces, but it appears now that we know who is behind the mask. Since Uncle Howdy’s debut, it has been wondered who is terrorizing Bray Wyatt from behind the mask. And while there have been reports about the person behind the mask keeping it a secret, we now may know who it is.
WWE Cameras Pick Up Rhea Ripley Calling Cedric Alexander A Dickhead
Rhea Ripley had some choice words for Cedric Alexander on RAW. The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match during RAW this week to claim a #1 contender spot against the Usos for their titles. During that match, Rhea Ripley was on hand to assist in any way she could. This included mocking their opponents in whatever way she wanted.
Live WWE Monday Night RAW Results – 1/9/23 – Alexa Bliss, Austin Theory Explain Their Actions
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW will continue to build towards The Royal Rumble, but is not heavily advertised. The only segments confirmed for tonight’s show as of this writing are Alexa Bliss and Austin Theory promo segments. This article will be updated as RAW goes on the air at...
Update On Kylie Rae’s Contract Status Following WWE Tryout
Kylie Rae is on the radar. We’ve seen Kylie Rae recently pop up on WWE’s Main Event Tapings following a WWE Tryout. Since then, things have been very quiet on her status with the company. But, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select now reports that Kylie is still a free agent.
Watch: The Undertaker Drops Fan With Stiff Chop
The Phenom took part in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match in April 2020. He took the final bow and retired from in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series 2020, 30 days to the day of his debut. The Undertaker was later on inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.
Ricochet And Samantha Irvine Get Engaged
Ricochet and WWE announcer Samantha Irvine have been dating since later 2021, and they’ve been through a lot. The couple is about to make things official, and they broke the news on Instagram. Ricochet dropped a post that simply let fans know that “She said yes!” He also penned...
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
Ric Flair Reveals What He Would Do Differently If He Were To Wrestle Again
Ric Flair would change how he prepared for his final match last year. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair talked about his retirement match. The Nature Boy made it clear that he regrets making the silly mistake of not drinking water before the match. “I’m...
WWE Employees Worried About Cuts Now That Vince McMahon Is Back
Vince McMahon has returned to the WWE Board Of Directors and with that return, many have been worried about what is next now that McMahon has regained power within WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the company’s current situation. After he remarked that WWE plans to sell before entering into new television rights talks, he explained that many are nervous within the company now, because Vince McMahon reputation of mass firings could continue.
Vince McMahon’s Return Triggers WWE Shareholder Suit To Move Forward
Vince McMahon’s return has already began to cause issues for WWE on a larger scale. PW Insider recently shared an update email from the lawyers. Mike Johnson wrote that he received this information from a friend of his, who happens to be in the WWE shareholder derivative suit that was filed in June.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL – 1/8/23
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8th from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
Jim Ross Tells WWE Talent Not To Be Babies In The Wake Of Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross has a message for WWE talent in the wake of Vince McMahon’s return. While speaking on his Grilling Jr podcast, Jim Ross simply advised WWE talent to no be babies and make sure to come to work on time. It’s gonna be interesting days ahead for them,...
Tony Khan & The Return of The Devil
We are just in the second week of 2023 and we have a lot news regarding the world of profesional wrestling, and the biggest news of 2023 so far has been the return of Vince McMahon to WWE after being away for several months. While we can talk about the direct impact that Vince McMahon’s return has on WWE, an interesting perspective to analyze is that of AEW and Tony Khan regarding all this.
Adam Cole Returns On AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole made a shock return at tonight’s AEW Dynamite after being on the shelf for several months. Cole cut a promo and said he has good news and bad news. Adam Cole said he was banged up pretty bad with a torn up shoulder and two back to back head injuries. The bad news is not for him, the bad news is for the AEW locker room. Because the good news is that Adam Cole is back, BAYBAY! Adam Cole has says he hasn’t even scratched the surface in AEW yet and he wants everyone to remember this day, the day that the new Adam Cole is born. His promise is that he will be on the top of the mountain in AEW.
Adam Page Gets His Revenge And Defeats Jon Moxley On AEW Dynamite
One of the most anticipated matches for AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight’s show. The build up for Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page has been nothing short of intense and that’s exactly how this match was. Page and Moxley started off sort of like a hockey fight and we were off to there races. After an absolute war and one of the most physical matches we’ve seen in quite some time, Adam Page hit that signature BuckShot Lariat and got the win!
Tony Khan Confirms AEW House Shows Are Coming
It looks like AEW are looking to debut house shows in the near future. The idea of house shows for AEW is not a new one. While Tony Khan has been hesitant to begin a circuit of live events in the US, fans have pushed for them. While AEW do not, WWE has a live event circuit that covers most dates throughout the year.
WWE RAW Plans Revealed, Wrestler In Action After A Month
Monday night RAW is at the top of the hour. WWE RAW is live on the USA Network at 8PM EST. Heading into the show, we know that Alexa Bliss has words following her viscous attack on Bianca Belair last week. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has the full RAW plans. Check it out below.
WATCH: HOOK Hits Big Bill With A T-Bone Suplex
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, HOOK and JungleBoy took on Big Bill and Lee Moriarty in a tag team match. HOOK and JungleBoy picked up the win, but that was after HOOK nailed Big Bill with an impressive T-Bone Suplex. HOOK looked for it two times during the match before, but the third time was the charm. Check it out below!
Tony Khan Is Following Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE Closely
Tony Khan is following Vince McMahon’s return to WWE closely. Last week, it was confirmed that Vince McMahon has returned to WWE as part of their Board Of Directors. With many people being interested or flat out upset at this news, one thing that can be certain is the entire wrestling world is watching and that includes Tony Khan.
Aron Stevens Discusses WWE’s Impending Sale
Aron Stevens commented on the speculation of a WWE sale in an exclusive interview with Wrestling News. When questioned about the possibility of WWE being sold, Aron Stevens stated that only time will tell. He went on to say that when deals like these come into play, it would be insane to believe that the people who are paid to think like this in terms of distribution and television aren’t looking forward. He claimed again that people will have to wait and see.
