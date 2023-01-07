Adam Cole made a shock return at tonight’s AEW Dynamite after being on the shelf for several months. Cole cut a promo and said he has good news and bad news. Adam Cole said he was banged up pretty bad with a torn up shoulder and two back to back head injuries. The bad news is not for him, the bad news is for the AEW locker room. Because the good news is that Adam Cole is back, BAYBAY! Adam Cole has says he hasn’t even scratched the surface in AEW yet and he wants everyone to remember this day, the day that the new Adam Cole is born. His promise is that he will be on the top of the mountain in AEW.

