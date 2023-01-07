Read full article on original website
Christopher Hubert Robertson
A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, LA. He was born September 20, 1971 in Independence, LA and was 51 years of age. He is survived by his father, Eddie Leland Robertson; mother, Christine Ann Robertson; daughter, Lilith Gaines Reid; sister, Heather Robertson Alston and husband Jay; brothers, Beau Jacque Robertson and wife Christi and Jonathon Eddie Robertson; maternal grandparent, Anna Mae Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edith Mae Taylor and Vincent Leland Robertson; maternal grandparents, Hubert Abraham and Helen Voisin and Clint Michael Parker; paternal great grandparents, Alice Agnes Durnin and David Davoil Robertson and Betty Elizabeth Hughes and Harrison Wiggins Taylor; maternal great grandparents, John Voisin and Alfreda Rose Bourg and Sam Canizaro and Mary Ann Varuso. Visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall from 8:00AM until 10:00AM with Funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church at 10:00AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Montpelier Community Cemetery, Montpelier, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Nungesser seeks re-election, touts desire to rebuild tourism to record levels
NEW ORLEANS, LA – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser today officially announced his intention to seek re-election to the Office of Lt. Governor. In a statement sent to supporters, Nungesser said, “It is an honor and one of the great privileges of my life to welcome the world to Louisiana as your Lt. Governor. We have enjoyed record-breaking success in tourism, saved our State Parks, saved our museums, and built a hospitality industry in Louisiana that delivered almost $2 billion in annual taxes for our state that our citizens didn’t have to spend. But the worst pandemic in our lifetime and a series of devastating storms leaves me with unfinished business to bring tourism back to its peak performance, especially for the near 250,000 families who rely on this industry for their livelihoods. For that reason, and after much thought and prayer, I have decided to seek re-election to the Office of Lt. Governor.”
STPSO Marine Division continues search for missing boater
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division spent much of Sunday (Jan. 8) searching the waters of Lake Pontchartrain for a missing boater. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday the Causeway Police Department contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after a 12-14 foot Boston Whaler boat was found floating under the bridge near the 23-mile marker. The boat was unoccupied.
