Longtime leader in victim services retires
REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
‘Not drinking the Kool-Aid’: Alleged argument over dirt leads to lawsuit involving Siouxland school district
Members of the Sioux City Community School District have been named in a lawsuit filed over allegations of defamation. The suit states that the district members went back on an agreement due to falsified statements.
Lyon County permits Summit pipeline
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County approved local permits for a carbon dioxide pipeline Dec. 27 despite the board of supervisors’ skepticism about the project. The Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline is set to run through about 15 miles of the county, just south of Inwood before going into South Dakota. Along that route, it will need to cross 11 rights of way, which supervisors approved at the recommendation of county engineer Daryl Albertson.
Cornelia Hoogendoorn, 93, Rock Valley, formerly Lester
ROCK VALLEY—Cornelia Hoogendoorn, 93, of Rock Valley, Iowa, formerly Lester, Iowa, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Hegg Health Center of Rock Valley. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley with the Rev. H. Hofman officiating. Burial...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Sioux City man who escaped federal custody receives prison sentence
A Sioux City man was sentenced on Friday due to escaping from custody while he was serving a sentence for a prior conviction.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
2022 Year in Review for Hawarden and Ireton
REGIONAL—Hawarden and Ireton have continued to grow and change in the last year. Here is a selection of stories throughout 2022 that highlight the new and interesting happenings in the two communities. Jan. 20. Jen McVay and Deb DeJong with Central Café are back in business, opening at 5...
Sheldon council takes early look at LOST
The middle of December had a mid-January feel for the Sheldon City Council during its meeting on Dec. 21. The middle of January is when the council holds its annual fiscal year budget workshop session and while the tradition will continue in a few weeks, city manager Sam Kooiker wanted to make the council aware of a situation with local option sales tax, known as LOST.
Hiram “Frank” Anderson, 92, formerly of Hawarden
SIOUX FALLS, SD—Hiram Franklin “Frank” Anderson, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Hawarden, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Graveside service with military rites will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden.
Sioux Center teen's Eagle Scout project
SIOUX CENTER—Longtime Boy Scout Adam Van Beek hopes his Eagle Scout project will go the distance thanks to a planned fundraiser. The 17-year-old Sioux Center High School senior is working to set up a supper 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sioux Center American Legion building, 282 First Ave. NE. There, taverns and coneys will be served with sides and dessert. People will be able to make donations there, with all proceeds going to the purchase of shoes for local kids in need.
Siepker will return to SCDC luncheon
SHELDON—There will be a familiar face headlining the 2023 Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation annual meeting at noon Wednesday, Jan. 18. Scott Siepker, better known as “Iowa Nice Guy,” will be the main speaker for the luncheon at the Crossroads Pavilion Event Center, and he is no stranger to Sheldon.
Sioux City council members vote to reduce 6th Street bridge lanes
A resolution to reconfigure the 6th Street bridge from four lanes to three passed at Monday's meeting on that 3-2 vote.
Homeowners In Sheldon — Clear Those Sidewalks
Sheldon, Iowa — The transition into the new year included a lot of snow and freezing rain in Sheldon. The Sheldon City Manager, Sam Kooiker, says he understands that with so much at one time, people have felt overwhelmed, but city sidewalks still need to be cleared of ice and snow.
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
Central Lyon building projects
ROCK RAPIDS—Central Lyon School District is planning for a host of building projects to commence in spring, according to superintendent Brent Jorth. The district is utilizing FEH Design of Sioux City and DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids for the various projects that will be interior and exterior improvements. Altogether,...
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
Dordt University Student Dies in Car Crash
A Minnesota woman is dead after a crash last night south of Hull. 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, Minnesota, a student at Dordt University, was driving south on Highway 75 when she hit snow and ice on the shoulder and lost control. Her car crossed into the other lane and was hit by a pickup.
