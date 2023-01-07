ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux County, IA

nwestiowa.com

Longtime leader in victim services retires

REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County permits Summit pipeline

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County approved local permits for a carbon dioxide pipeline Dec. 27 despite the board of supervisors’ skepticism about the project. The Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline is set to run through about 15 miles of the county, just south of Inwood before going into South Dakota. Along that route, it will need to cross 11 rights of way, which supervisors approved at the recommendation of county engineer Daryl Albertson.
LYON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Cornelia Hoogendoorn, 93, Rock Valley, formerly Lester

ROCK VALLEY—Cornelia Hoogendoorn, 93, of Rock Valley, Iowa, formerly Lester, Iowa, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Hegg Health Center of Rock Valley. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley with the Rev. H. Hofman officiating. Burial...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

2022 Year in Review for Hawarden and Ireton

REGIONAL—Hawarden and Ireton have continued to grow and change in the last year. Here is a selection of stories throughout 2022 that highlight the new and interesting happenings in the two communities. Jan. 20. Jen McVay and Deb DeJong with Central Café are back in business, opening at 5...
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon council takes early look at LOST

The middle of December had a mid-January feel for the Sheldon City Council during its meeting on Dec. 21. The middle of January is when the council holds its annual fiscal year budget workshop session and while the tradition will continue in a few weeks, city manager Sam Kooiker wanted to make the council aware of a situation with local option sales tax, known as LOST.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hiram “Frank” Anderson, 92, formerly of Hawarden

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Hiram Franklin “Frank” Anderson, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Hawarden, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Graveside service with military rites will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen's Eagle Scout project

SIOUX CENTER—Longtime Boy Scout Adam Van Beek hopes his Eagle Scout project will go the distance thanks to a planned fundraiser. The 17-year-old Sioux Center High School senior is working to set up a supper 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sioux Center American Legion building, 282 First Ave. NE. There, taverns and coneys will be served with sides and dessert. People will be able to make donations there, with all proceeds going to the purchase of shoes for local kids in need.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Siepker will return to SCDC luncheon

SHELDON—There will be a familiar face headlining the 2023 Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation annual meeting at noon Wednesday, Jan. 18. Scott Siepker, better known as “Iowa Nice Guy,” will be the main speaker for the luncheon at the Crossroads Pavilion Event Center, and he is no stranger to Sheldon.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Homeowners In Sheldon — Clear Those Sidewalks

Sheldon, Iowa — The transition into the new year included a lot of snow and freezing rain in Sheldon. The Sheldon City Manager, Sam Kooiker, says he understands that with so much at one time, people have felt overwhelmed, but city sidewalks still need to be cleared of ice and snow.
SHELDON, IA
Kickin Country 100.5

Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Central Lyon building projects

ROCK RAPIDS—Central Lyon School District is planning for a host of building projects to commence in spring, according to superintendent Brent Jorth. The district is utilizing FEH Design of Sioux City and DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids for the various projects that will be interior and exterior improvements. Altogether,...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa

(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Dordt University Student Dies in Car Crash

A Minnesota woman is dead after a crash last night south of Hull. 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, Minnesota, a student at Dordt University, was driving south on Highway 75 when she hit snow and ice on the shoulder and lost control. Her car crossed into the other lane and was hit by a pickup.
LUVERNE, MN

