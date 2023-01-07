Read full article on original website
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Possibly Revealed
We have been left in the dark regarding one of WWE’s creepiest new faces, but it appears now that we know who is behind the mask. Since Uncle Howdy’s debut, it has been wondered who is terrorizing Bray Wyatt from behind the mask. And while there have been reports about the person behind the mask keeping it a secret, we now may know who it is.
WWE Cameras Pick Up Rhea Ripley Calling Cedric Alexander A Dickhead
Rhea Ripley had some choice words for Cedric Alexander on RAW. The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match during RAW this week to claim a #1 contender spot against the Usos for their titles. During that match, Rhea Ripley was on hand to assist in any way she could. This included mocking their opponents in whatever way she wanted.
WWE Employees Worried About Cuts Now That Vince McMahon Is Back
Vince McMahon has returned to the WWE Board Of Directors and with that return, many have been worried about what is next now that McMahon has regained power within WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the company’s current situation. After he remarked that WWE plans to sell before entering into new television rights talks, he explained that many are nervous within the company now, because Vince McMahon reputation of mass firings could continue.
Ric Flair Reveals What He Would Do Differently If He Were To Wrestle Again
Ric Flair would change how he prepared for his final match last year. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair talked about his retirement match. The Nature Boy made it clear that he regrets making the silly mistake of not drinking water before the match. “I’m...
Watch: The Undertaker Drops Fan With Stiff Chop
The Phenom took part in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match in April 2020. He took the final bow and retired from in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series 2020, 30 days to the day of his debut. The Undertaker was later on inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.
Live WWE Monday Night RAW Results – 1/9/23 – Alexa Bliss, Austin Theory Explain Their Actions
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW will continue to build towards The Royal Rumble, but is not heavily advertised. The only segments confirmed for tonight’s show as of this writing are Alexa Bliss and Austin Theory promo segments. This article will be updated as RAW goes on the air at...
Update On Kylie Rae’s Contract Status Following WWE Tryout
Kylie Rae is on the radar. We’ve seen Kylie Rae recently pop up on WWE’s Main Event Tapings following a WWE Tryout. Since then, things have been very quiet on her status with the company. But, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select now reports that Kylie is still a free agent.
Adam Cole Returns On AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole made a shock return at tonight’s AEW Dynamite after being on the shelf for several months. Cole cut a promo and said he has good news and bad news. Adam Cole said he was banged up pretty bad with a torn up shoulder and two back to back head injuries. The bad news is not for him, the bad news is for the AEW locker room. Because the good news is that Adam Cole is back, BAYBAY! Adam Cole has says he hasn’t even scratched the surface in AEW yet and he wants everyone to remember this day, the day that the new Adam Cole is born. His promise is that he will be on the top of the mountain in AEW.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL – 1/8/23
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8th from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
Adam Page Gets His Revenge And Defeats Jon Moxley On AEW Dynamite
One of the most anticipated matches for AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight’s show. The build up for Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page has been nothing short of intense and that’s exactly how this match was. Page and Moxley started off sort of like a hockey fight and we were off to there races. After an absolute war and one of the most physical matches we’ve seen in quite some time, Adam Page hit that signature BuckShot Lariat and got the win!
Juice Robinson Calls Out Darby Allin For AEW Rampage
Juice Robinson made his presence known tonight on AEW Dynamite when he was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. He says he’s here now to kick ass and win championships. So, if Darby Allin is handing out open challenge matches, he wants in. He wants a shot at the TNT Championship this Friday on AEW Rampage. Will Darby accept?
JCW Announces Full Field For Jersey J-Cup
The Jersey J-Cup was an illustrious independent tournament in the early 2000’s but now after a hiatus, the tournament is back in 2023. On February 11th at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey, The Jersey J-Cup goes down with 20 different competitors. Today, JCW announced the final two participants and now the tournament field is compete. You can see the list of competitors below.
RAW Viewership And Key Demo Up This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the January 9th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 1.693 million viewers, with a .49 in the 18 to 49 demographic. RAW’s January 3rd episode brought an overnight average of 1.605 million viewers, with a .41 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Jim Ross Tells WWE Talent Not To Be Babies In The Wake Of Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross has a message for WWE talent in the wake of Vince McMahon’s return. While speaking on his Grilling Jr podcast, Jim Ross simply advised WWE talent to no be babies and make sure to come to work on time. It’s gonna be interesting days ahead for them,...
Former WWE Referee Says WWE “Didn’t Put Their Best Foot Forward” This Week With RAW
The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match this week. Uncle Howdy confronted Alexa Bliss, and Bayley wrestled Mia Yim, but the event wasn’t a hit with everyone. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas believes WWE didn’t take the “night off” with RAW this week. On...
Tony Khan Confirms AEW House Shows Are Coming
It looks like AEW are looking to debut house shows in the near future. The idea of house shows for AEW is not a new one. While Tony Khan has been hesitant to begin a circuit of live events in the US, fans have pushed for them. While AEW do not, WWE has a live event circuit that covers most dates throughout the year.
Betting Odds Released For Potential WWE Buyers
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board Of Directors last week, with the intention of selling the company. Ever since then, fans have been questioning who could buy the Stanford-based company. Many notable names came up in the discussion. The most common names being discussed as potential buyers were Netflix,...
WWE RAW Plans Revealed, Wrestler In Action After A Month
Monday night RAW is at the top of the hour. WWE RAW is live on the USA Network at 8PM EST. Heading into the show, we know that Alexa Bliss has words following her viscous attack on Bianca Belair last week. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has the full RAW plans. Check it out below.
WWE Looking To Sell Before Negotiating Next Television Rights Deal
We now may know WWE’s plan when it comes to their upcoming sale. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the company’s plan is to sell before they get into new television deal talks. This is very interesting as the company is set to enter into those talks very soon.
RevPro Live In London 69 Results (1/8/23)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Rev Pro Live In London 69 event on January 8 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can view the full results for the show below. – Connor Mills def. David Francisco. – Greedy Souls (Brendan White...
