CBS42.com
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been arrested after allegedly striking her child with a metal bat. Valerie Pitts, 46, was arrested at her home in Pike Road on Jan. 6, according to police. An investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a sworn statement...
‘It was brutal’; Man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
Opelika police continue search for man last seen in late 2022
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department continues to search for a man missing since mid-November of last year. Jimmie Roy Smith, 68, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19, 2022, near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. According to police, Smith was staying at a hotel on […]
WSFA
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who and with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alleged kidnapper and cab driver go 200 miles outside of Columbus, defense calls the case a ‘misunderstanding’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police say a female cab driver was kidnapped in broad daylight on New Year’s Day. Her alleged kidnapper, later identified as Saiveon Small, made his first appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court this morning. According to police testimony given by Detective Christy Edenfield today, Small kidnapped the driver as he held […]
WTVM
Patrial road closure at Ingersoll Drive in Phenix City begins Jan. 10
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There will be a partial road closure in Phenix City starting Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to the Phenix City Police Department, a portion of Ingersoll Drive, between Crawford Road and Ingersoll Court, will be closed until Thursday, Jan. 12. Traffic control measures will be set...
WTVM
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
Pregnant Kidnapped Cab Driver Speaks Out: ‘My unborn baby gave me the strength’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A female cab driver was kidnapped in broad daylight on New Years Day. After being held at knifepoint by her alleged kidnapper, later identified as Saiveon Small, the woman says he threatened not only her life, but the life of her unborn child. In a WRBL News 3 exclusive she opens […]
WSFA
Man’s body found in north Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday. According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.
WTVM
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
WSFA
CPD makes a third arrest in deadly Cross Tie Court shooting
UPDATE 01/10/2023: Columbus Police have made another arrest in the Cross Tie Court shooting. According to CPD, warrants for Murder and two counts of Armed Robbery were issued for Mayel Porter under Senate Bill 440. Porter turned himself in at the Public Safety Building on Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s […]
Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
Columbus Police rule shooting death of Mackery Strong accidental, raise questions about gun that discharged after hitting floor
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of 34-year-old Mackery Strong on Dec. 30. Columbus Police – according to police reports obtained by WRBL under Georgia’s Open Records Act – have closed the case and ruled the death an accidental shooting. But there’s a twist. According to a police report, […]
LaGrange PD: Women suspects accused of stealing drugs and cash after punching man in face
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two women suspects are accused of assaulting a man then taking cash and drugs from his pockets, according to the LaGrange Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 1:28 a.m., LaGrange police responded to a potential robbery at Red Roof Inn on 2606 Whitesville Road in LaGrange. The victim told officers […]
WTVM
LaGrange woman arrested after punching man in face in hotel room
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a woman on several charges after punching a man in the face in a hotel room. On January 10, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Whitesville Road in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim who stated that two females, identified as Regina Foreman and another unknown female, asked him to come to their hotel room to talk about a cell phone that had been previously stolen from the victim by several acquaintances of Foreman.
WTVM
Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Alpine Drive. According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and Regatta Court. It happened around 3 p.m. on January 9 in broad daylight, according to authorities. Below is...
CPD searching for missing man with ‘violent tendencies’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is looking for a missing man and is asking for public assistance to locate him. Justin Payne, 41, was last seen on Sunday in the 1100 block of 15th St. in Columbus, Georgia. Authorities describe Payne as a white male standing six feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, and […]
