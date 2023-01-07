ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Lions rookies set record for most combined sacks in a season

The Detroit Lions defensive rookies broke an NFL record for most combined sacks by rookies in a season on Sunday. Detroit's defense sacked Aaron Rodgers twice in the 20-16 win over Green Bay, the final game of the season for the Lions. Both sacks on Sunday were by Aidan Hutchinson,...
NFL announces Lions home and road opponents for 2023 season

(WXYZ) — The NFL announced 2023 season home and road opponents for all 32 teams on Monday. The full league schedule is typically announced in the spring. HOME: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle. AWAY: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Baltimore, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles,...
