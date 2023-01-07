Look: Bengals Painting Field To Honor Damar Hamlin; Bills Announce Safety Making 'Excellent' Improvements

Cincinnati takes on the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The Damar Hamlin situation took an even better turn on Saturday as the Bills announced more improvements with the safety's health.

"Per the physicians at UC Medical Center," the team tweeted . "Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition. He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent."

Hamlin has been at the Cincinnati hospital since Monday night when he collapsed due to a cardiac event after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football bout.

"Thank you Lord. Let’s keep praying for this young man and for the doctors taking care of him," the team concluded.

The Bengals also previewed some special field paint on the numbers at Paycor Stadium to honor the safety.

Paramedics administered CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fans immediately found a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $8.2 million in donations. Click here to support .

Buffalo is honoring Hamlin with a jersey patch.

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS. Watch via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

