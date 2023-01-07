Bills Watch: Rooting Against Chiefs for No. 1 Seed

Here come the Saturday games featuring the Chiefs … with the Bills continuing an emotional week by being all eyes with so much on the line.

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to vie for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a Saturday afternoon game … and the Buffalo Bills will continue an emotional “Play for Damar” week by watching with intensity.

KC hosts the hapless Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon, and a Chiefs win gives Kansas City the AFC top playoff slot and a valued first-round bye. Among the other scenarios about to unfold?

Let’s keep this simple (with all the complexities available here): A Bills win (on Sunday at home against the Patriots) and an (unlikely) Chiefs loss will give Buffalo the No. 1 seed and ensure the Bills could host the AFC title game.

As the Chiefs play the Raiders on Saturday, the Bills will enter the Sunday game against the Pats knowing if they have a shot at the No. 1 seed.

In any event, the Bills cannot finish worse than the No. 3 seed.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for an AFC South decider. The winner goes to the playoffs for certain … so Bills eyeballs are also merited tonight as well.

Here's the full schedule for today's games:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC

And the Bills? They get the Pats at 1 p.m. at home … with all that is at stake to be determined.

