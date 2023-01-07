ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bills Watch: Rooting Against Chiefs for No. 1 Seed

By Mike Fisher
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450dmu_0k70H6Xo00

Here come the Saturday games featuring the Chiefs … with the Bills continuing an emotional week by being all eyes with so much on the line.

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to vie for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a Saturday afternoon game … and the Buffalo Bills will continue an emotional “Play for Damar” week by watching with intensity.

KC hosts the hapless Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon, and a Chiefs win gives Kansas City the AFC top playoff slot and a valued first-round bye. Among the other scenarios about to unfold?

Let’s keep this simple (with all the complexities available here): A Bills win (on Sunday at home against the Patriots) and an (unlikely) Chiefs loss will give Buffalo the No. 1 seed and ensure the Bills could host the AFC title game.

As the Chiefs play the Raiders on Saturday, the Bills will enter the Sunday game against the Pats knowing if they have a shot at the No. 1 seed.

In any event, the Bills cannot finish worse than the No. 3 seed.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for an AFC South decider. The winner goes to the playoffs for certain … so Bills eyeballs are also merited tonight as well.

Here's the full schedule for today's games:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC

And the Bills? They get the Pats at 1 p.m. at home … with all that is at stake to be determined.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason

David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Dolphins Receive Discouraging Injury Updates On Key Offensive Players

The Miami Dolphins backed into the postseason with their performance down the stretch this season. They defeated the New York Jets 9-6 in Week 18 to clinch the final Wild Card spot over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who defeated the Cleveland Browns. Both teams were alive courtesy of the Buffalo Bills defeating the New England Patriots.
MIAMI, FL
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy