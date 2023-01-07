ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
NASDAQ

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
msn.com

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023

There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.

