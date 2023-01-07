ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Got a Keurig? Submit your claim in the $10 million K-Cup settlement

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUhKd_0k70Fcrn00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve been making your coffee at home using a Keurig machine, you may be owed some money.

The coffee company has agreed to settle a 2018 lawsuit after claiming its K-Cup pods weren’t recyclable, even though they claimed to be. Many recycling companies wouldn’t accept the pods because they were too small and often dirty and difficult to clean.

Alchemy Coffee no longer closing, owner of Brambly Park to take over in Richmond

As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million, as well as update recycling information on its packaging.

You may qualify for the settlement if you bought K-Cups between June 2016 and August 2022. Anyone who submits a claim could receive $5 to $36.

The last day to file is Monday, Jan. 9. You can submit a claim here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVR-TV

Alchemy Coffee owner updates the plan for Richmond shop

RICHMOND, Va. -- Last Thursday night, two months after going public with its plans to convert to a co-op ownership model, downtown-based Alchemy Coffee took to social media to announce its impending closure. But then the offers started rolling in. .
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn

RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy