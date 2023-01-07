Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) questionable Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons foward Isaiah Livers is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Livers has missed the last month-plus due to a right shoulder sprain. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (back) undergoing further evaluation
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will be further evaluated on Monday for a back injury he suffered in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. Williams injured his back in the second quarter of the Chargers' inconsequential regular-season finale. The initial X-rays on Williams' back were negative, so there is optimism that he will be available for Saturday's Wild Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Chargers will still likely limit Williams' reps in practice this week.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (hamstring) questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson's status is currently unknown after San Antonio's forward was sidelined one game with left hamstring tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes if Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop are unable to play.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for Wild Card
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out for the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa still hasn't been cleared for football activities and will remain out for a third straight game. McDaniel said the Dolphins are preparing for Skylar Thompson to start in Buffalo on Sunday. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be tough sells in the Wild Card Round with Thompson under center.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert breaks thumb
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in Sunday's 11-6 victory over the New York Jets. Mostert left in the second half of Sunday's win and he's now uncertain for the Dolphins' Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Jeff Wilson will likely play a three-down role in the backfield if Mostert is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) out again for Los Angeles Monday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) will not play in the team's Monday night game against the Denver Nuggets. Brown Jr. will miss his third consecutive game as he recovers from a quad strain he suffered just after the New Year. He has been averaging 18.8 minutes per game since his role change at the beginning of December.
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt playing with Utah's second unit on Tuesday night
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Vanderbilt will come off the bench after Malik Beasley was chosen as Tuesday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 1023.8 minutes this season, Vanderbilt is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active for Wednesday's contest against Wizards
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on the road after Chicago's guard was listed as probable with an ankle injury. In 29.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.8...
Green Bay Nation: Packers season comes to a disappointing close, lose to Lions 20-16
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers weren’t able to complete their improbable playoff push and lost to the Detroit Lions 20-16 during Sunday Night Football. In the season finale of Green Bay Nation, Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers struggled to play complementary football […]
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (thumb) inactive at Dolphins practice Wednesday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) was not seen practicing on Wednesday. Mostert broke his thumb in the Dolphins' regular-season finale and is uncertain for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Jeff Wilson will likely play a three-down role in the backfield if Mostert is unavailable. Skylar Thompson is expected to start for the Dolphins in Buffalo, so Mike McDaniel will likely try to run the ball as much as possible.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) active on Tuesday night
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will make his return after the veteran missed one game with an illness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Tucker to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Tee Higgins out at Bengals practice due to illness
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins did not practice on Wednesday due to an illness, per head coach Zac Taylor. Higgins should be able to recover in time to play in the Wild Card Round against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Higgins was targeted seven times in the Bengals' regular-season finale against the Ravens, but he only managed a single seven-yard reception. In the Bengals' Week 5 matchup with Baltimore, Higgins was limited to just 10 snaps because of an ankle injury.
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) out again on Thursday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry continues to deal with knee discomfort and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Milwaukee. Gabe Vincent started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Thursday. In...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon ejected on Tuesday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Thunder for unsportsmanlike conduct. Dedmon will finish Tuesday's game with 2 points and 3 rebounds in 5 minutes played.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (knee, right finger) limited at Dolphins practice
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, right finger) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Bridgewater practiced on a limited basis last week and was active as the backup to Skylar Thompson in the Dolphins' regular-season finale. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will remain out for Sunday's wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team is preparing as if Thompson will start. Unless Bridgewater makes significant progress with the dislocated pinkie finger on his throwing hand and his knee issue, he will presumably be the backup again. Bridgewater would be an upgrade over Thompson for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
