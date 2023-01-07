ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

WATCH: Kristi Noem begins second term touting South Dakota as 'hope' for conservatives

By Steff Thomas, Engagement Editor & Producer
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax

(AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem called Tuesday for using the state’s surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House, delivered […]
ARIZONA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Noem seeks relief for employers, families in State of State speech

Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday she wants to save employers $18 million worth of contributions to the state unemployment fund, while announcing other new proposals and reiterating her support for previously announced plans as she delivered her annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Pierre. “For four years we have made South […] The post Noem seeks relief for employers, families in State of State speech appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
hubcityradio.com

Democrats respond the Governor Noem’s State of the State Address

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- South Dakota Democratic leaders issued the following statements in response to Governor Noem’s 2023 State of the State Address:. SDDP Chair Randy Seiler: “Even though Governor Noem was just re-elected to serve the people of South Dakota, it seems she already has her eye on the next job, and her State of the State address reflected that. South Dakota needs a governor focused on serving South Dakota, not generating national attention and controversy to boost a presidential run.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD lawmakers react to Noem’s pro-family push

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem officially launched her second-term agenda with a State of the State address Tuesday that could be described as family-friendly, as she called on lawmakers to eliminate the state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries and to support many more state government incentives for adoption, foster care, pregnancies and family leave.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

SD Legislators Face Major Prison Costs

South Dakota legislators will have to decide on a number of big ticket spending issues this year. Senator Jim Bolin of Canton says they have to make progress on a new prison….. Bolin says the cost will fall on the taxpayers…. Bolin was part of a summer study committee...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley elected chairman of National Attorney General Alliance

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has been elected to a one-year term as chairman of the National Attorney General Alliance (AGA). Jackley, who was sworn in as Attorney General Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023), will serve a one-year term that began Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). He said the chairmanship allows him to work with an organization dedicated to helping attorneys general address common issues.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Medical marijuana ban sought for some women

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker who helped lead the 2022 election fight against legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota now wants to prohibit the state Department of Health from issuing medical-marijuana patient cards to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. “To protect children,” Representative Fred Deutsch, a...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Jensen drops out of SD GOP chair race, Brunner enters

PIERRE, S.D. - After a brief stint in the race, Kevin Jensen is dropping out of the running for the chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and being replaced by a former state lawmaker. Jensen, a House lawmaker from Canton, confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

‘Drinking out of a firehose’: More than 30 new lawmakers in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota’s legislative term limits that voters approved 30 years ago ensure there’s always some new faces making laws for the state. When the 98th Legislative session started on Tuesday, there were more than 30 first-year lawmakers between the House and the Senate. South Dakota’s Constitution calls for state lawmakers to be elected every two years and no person can be elected more than four consecutive times in the same chamber.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and inaction by our state’s political leaders have had a dramatic negative effect on South Dakota’s real estate market. A series of interest rate hikes has caused residential sales to decline while the price per single family home is up. Additionally, the inventory of houses available for sale is […] The post Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
southdakotasearchlight.com

Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program

A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

Critics decry South Dakota’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
Washington Examiner

Saving the planet can wait: The climate cult is a cult of convenience

The climate crisis is going to kill us all, and yet the first thing that California is cutting to get its budget under control is climate funding. California recently had a large budget surplus, but it ran into a minor issue of productive residents fleeing for states that do not have an outrageously high cost of living or homeless people leaving needles on Little League fields. With those departures, California saw $29.5 billion less in revenue this year, leaving the state with a $22.5 billion budget deficit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy