Durham, NC

Duke basketball avoids second-half collapse to take down Boston College

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

Duke basketball hung on to claim its first true road win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Led by a season-high 18 points from freshman Dariq Whitehead and anchored by Kyle Filipowski's two free throws with 12 seconds remaining, the Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) avoided a second-half collapse to earn a nervy 65-64 victory over Boston College at Conte Forum.

The win was an important step for Duke, which, after losses to NC State and Wake Forest, was 0-2 on the road before facing the Eagles (8-8, 2-3). Duke defeated Boston College 75-59 on Dec. 3 at Cameron Indoor.

Whitehead's performance was a continuation of marked improvement over the last month. After a slow start – stunted by a fractured right foot he suffered in August – the freshman has scored at least 10 points in each of his last four games.

Filipowski preserves win from the line

The Blue Devils opened the second half on a 7-0 run and looked on their way to an easy win with a 14-point advantage. But the Eagles used a 16-2 run to tie the game at 54 with 8:49 left.

Duke went nine minutes without a field goal from 11:08 to 1:42 remaining in the game on a Filipowski layup that gave the Blue Devils a four-point advantage. Boston College took a momentary lead with 28 seconds left before Filipowski's game-winning free throws. Makai Langford missed a potential game-winning shot for the Eagles.

Coming off an embarrassing 84-60 loss to NC State on Wednesday, first-year coach Jon Scheyer shook up the starting lineup, replacing struggling 7-foot-1 freshman Dereck Lively II with graduate transfer Ryan Young and Jaylen Blakes with Whitehead.

Jeremy Roach misses game with toe injury

Freshman Tyrese Proctor entered the starting lineup after junior captain Jeremy Roach was ruled out for the contest due to a lingering injury on his big toe that has hampered him since late November.

Roach, who sported a boot as he watched his team play Saturday, suffered the injury on Nov. 27 in Duke’s 75-56 loss to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament title game at Portland. He started and played the next three games before sitting out during an 82-55 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Dec. 10.

Roach is 5 of 25 from the field in his last three games, including a 0-for-8 performance during Duke's 24-point loss at NC State.

His return for next week’s clash against Pitt (11-4, 4-0 ACC) on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium remains in question.

First half recap

The starting lineup adjustments had a dramatic effect on offense in the first half, but after missing its first 14 shots against the Wolfpack, improvement was the only option for Duke.

The Blue Devils hit five of their first seven shots as Whitehead posted 13 first-half points and Mark Mitchell added nine points. The two combined to hit 9 of 11 shots, but Duke could not dispatch the Eagles despite shooting 48.3% from the field.

Boston College, which averaged an ACC-worst 4.5 3-pointers a game, went 3 of 8 in the first half. An 8-0 run, led by five points from Whitehead, gave Duke a 29-21 run with 5:15 left in the opening period before the Eagles cut the halftime lead to 37-33 behind a buzzer-beating jumper of Lively by forward Quinten Post.

Lively had three points in the first half, hitting his first field goal – a dunk – since Dec. 10 against Maryland Eastern Shore. Entering the game, Lively had 21 total field goals, including 18 dunks.

