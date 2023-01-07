Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
5 dismembered bodies found in bags near resort of Acapulco
Prosecutors in southern Mexico said Monday they found the bodies of five men in a village north of the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.Prosecutors in southern Guerrero state did not give details on the killings, but local media reported the bodies had been hacked up and left in plastic bags.And in another town just north of the resort, prosecutors said Monday that two more men had been killed. The town of Xaltianguis has been fought over by rival gangs of vigilantes, some of them believed to have drug cartel ties.In 2019, a heavily armed vigilante force took over Xaltianguis by...
