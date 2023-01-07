Read full article on original website
The race to overthrow Putin and take his Kremlin crown has begun, says former Russian loyalist
The battle to replace Putin is raging to the extent that 'even we can notice it', said Igor Strelkov, a former FSB colonel key to Putin's annexation of Crimea and subjugation of the Donetsk region of Ukraine in 2014.
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces recently ended a complex strike on a Russian electricity distribution center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?
A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag
Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
Ukraine Situation Report: Troop Loss Catastrophe In Donetsk Outrages Russia’s Military Bloggers
Via the Readovka Telegram channelRussia's influential military bloggers lambast leadership for packing troops with little security discipline into a building with ammunition.
msn.com
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
Russia's Warning To U.S.: Deescalate Or Face 'Consequences'
Russian official Alexander Darchiyev told Tass that the U.S. should "heed the voice of reason."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt
It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
Satellite images show Russia is growing its Arctic military bases, including ones near Europe, report says
Satellite images show work on radars and runways taking place at Russia's Arctic bases, CNN reported.
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Is Extremely Concerned by Ukrainian Missile Downed Over Belarus
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday. Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300...
Recent audio of intercepted call reveals Russian comrades unable to escape the war- If someone runs back, they get shot
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
A Russian soldier reveals recent demolition of ammo- He says it's required to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
A recent recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic indicates that Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This intentional destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches
Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
