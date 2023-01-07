Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jim Schwartz Presents Safe And Logical Choice For Browns Defense Coordinator Wishlist
The Browns have a major decision to make at defensive coordinator and it's not your run-of-the-mill decision for a coaching hire. This hire has the ability to change the course of the franchise or set it back to the relaunch phase we have seen many times since the relaunch of the organization in 1999.
PFF names Nixon to 2022 All-Pro team
Former South Carolina defensive back Keisean Nixon turned in a strong season in his first year with the Green Bay Packers. Nixon was stellar on the Packers’ special teams unit and he was awarded for his performance during the 2022 season on Tuesday by Pro Football Focus as he was placed on its 2022 All-Pro team as a return specialist. Here is what PFF said about Nixon in the article.
247Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Georgia DT Jalen Carter goes No. 1 after Chicago Bears secure top pick
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and the Chicago Bears secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with their loss to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans' wild win over the Indianapolis Colts. What the Bears do with that pick remains to be seen, but in the latest 2023 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, he has the team taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
247Sports
It's time to move on (again).
You've all seen Groundhog's Day starring Bill Murray. It certainly feels like we're in some sort of simulation similar to one of the most famous lines of that movie. It's time for Aaron Rodgers watch. Again. This time last year after the Green Bay Packers were eliminated by the San...
Ohio State's Dawand Jones declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. This did not come as a surprise as Jones walked at the Buckeyes' Senior Day, and considered turning pro after last season. The 6-foot-8, 360-pound Jones is widely projected as a second-day pick (rounds 2-3). He has...
247Sports
Ranking all 14 Packers free agents in order of priority
The NFL content machine does not stop churning and as soon as the season draws to a close, we all turn our attention to the next landmark on the league’s relentless calendar: free agency. The Packers’ roster won’t be plundered and pillaged quite as much as some other teams,...
247Sports
