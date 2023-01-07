Read full article on original website
Related
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'
A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed
Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BT's pitch for Mets to use Josh Donaldson as bridge to Manny Machado after Carlos Correa goes to Twins
Brandon Tierney makes his pitch on why the Mets should trade for Josh Donaldson as a stopgap before making a big push for Manny Machado next offseason.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
Should Red Sox Sign Cy-Young Winning Ace With Controversial Past To Bolster Rotation?
Could the Boston Red Sox become a contender in the stacked American League East by adding a legitimate ace?. Boston could desperately use a boost, and a rare talent is set to hit the market. The move would be a slam dunk if it weren't for the player's troubled past.
Ex-Mets All-Star might not be ready for Opening Day
That’s what the Giants are hoping, after signing the former New York Mets outfielder to a two-year, $36 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A former All-Star, Conforto sat out the 2022 season while recovering from shoulder surgery. During his introductory press conference Tuesday with...
Angels signing former World Series hero
The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Too little too late for San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent
Former San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent is finally starting to get some traction for the Hall of Fame. The problem is that it is coming far too late to matter. On Monday, C. Trent Rosencrans from The Athletic revealed his Hall of Fame ballot. He voted for ten players, with Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltran, Jeff Kent, and Billy Wagner joining the six players he voted for on his previous ballot. With this ballot, Kent has now gained 25 votes from the BBWAA and has crossed the 50% mark.
Yankees make a move with broadcast team that can only be forgiven one way
The Yankees network, YES, has made a decision with the broadcast team that has only one way it can be forgiven. Overall, New York Yankees fans are pretty happy with the broadcast quality of the YES network. Play-by-play announcer Michael Kay is a pro and his passion for the team...
NBC Sports
Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants
The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading Wing, Should Celtics Consider Deal?
The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA so far this season, but there are always ways to improve. Boston currently sits atop the NBA leaderboard with an impressive 29-12 record through 41 games. The Celtics are one of the deepest teams in the league, but after dealing Noah ...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Executive Reveals The Remaining Targets
Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom made a media appearance on Tuesday, to speak about Trevor Story‘s injury and the rest of the team’s plans for the offseason. Boston lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency, but at least they had Story ready as a worthy replacement.
Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
New York Mets trade deadline strategy just got very interesting
The New York Mets seemed to be a team that had everything with Carlos Correa in its lineup. Now, with the shocking news that Correa will not be playing for the Mets in 2023 and beyond after all, things just got a lot more interesting in Queens heading into the season.
Yardbarker
Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events
After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
Comments / 0