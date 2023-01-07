Read full article on original website
WVNews
Ravens say Stephens fell ill, went to hospital last weekend
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens say cornerback Brandon Stephens became “acutely ill” at the team hotel before Sunday's game at Cincinnati and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Stephens remained in Cincinnati for treatment but is now back in Baltimore and feeling better,...
WVNews
Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice during the portion open to reporters Wednesday. The Baltimore star hasn't practiced since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 win over Denver, and there was no sign of him Wednesday as the Ravens prepared for Sunday night's playoff opener at Cincinnati. Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season.
