RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man convicted in the death of his young daughter has been sentenced. Jeffrey Hoskins, 29, of Ripley was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life for death of a child by child abuse, one year for involuntary manslaughter and one to five years for strangulation, the Jackson County Magistrate told news outlets. The sentences will run consecutively and he will receive credit for 1,287 days served, officials said.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO