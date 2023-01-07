Read full article on original website
Sandreth improves his on-court production and grades in school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame senior Connor Sandreth hasn't only improved his GPA. With extra playing time this season due to the graduation of key players from last season's team, he is averaging 19-20 points per game.
Buckhannon-Upshur shares ball in routine win at Liberty
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – Out of a 17-all tie, the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers scored 18 of the next 20 points to separate from the Liberty Mountaineers and pick up a 67-41 road win on Wednesday night. The Buccaneers had 19 assists on 26 made field goals.
Glenville State to hold winter homecoming Jan. 21
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University will celebrate winter homecoming Jan. 21. Starting at 12:30 p.m., the GSU Alumni and Foundation Offices will open “The Deck” — the fan section where alumni and friends of the University can gather inside the Waco Center for food, beverages and fun. Entry to “The Deck” is $10.
Herman (Pudge) Roberts
POMEROY, Ohio — Herman Arthur (Pudge) Roberts, 76 of Pomeroy, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his farm on Union Avenue. Herman was born on June 14, 1946 to Sherman I. and Dorthy Moore Roberts. The day he was born he was given the name “Pudge” by his sister.
Amanda Jean Potter
WESTON — A big heart, Amanda Jean Potter, 40, formerly of Weston, left this Earth way too soon on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Charleston. She was born in Weston on February 11, 1982, and was forever reunited with her parents in Heaven, Andrew and Jean (Thorne) Potter, who preceded her in death.
Lois Glass
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lois Ann (Davisson) Glass, 92, of Clarksburg, was called home …
West Virginia man sentenced in death of young daughter
RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man convicted in the death of his young daughter has been sentenced. Jeffrey Hoskins, 29, of Ripley was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life for death of a child by child abuse, one year for involuntary manslaughter and one to five years for strangulation, the Jackson County Magistrate told news outlets. The sentences will run consecutively and he will receive credit for 1,287 days served, officials said.
Mary Lou Morris Mitchell
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lou Morris Mitchell, 88, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away peacefully to the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, January 9, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Uffington, WV, on November 20, 1934,...
Theresa Marie Mancuso
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Theresa Marie Mancuso, 86, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born in Clarksburg, WV, on June 2, 1936, the daughter of late Patsy and Rosa Guzzi Ware.
Lois Ann (Davisson) Glass
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lois Ann (Davisson) Glass, 92, of Clarksburg, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Clarksburg. She was born on November 27, 1930, in Harrisville, daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt Davisson and Wilma Nell Lowther Davisson. She...
Harrison County Commission approves payment to GSA contractor, tensions resurface on board and committee appointments
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday approved a payment to the contractor for construction of the general services annex project. Also at Wednesday’s meeting, disagreements over commission representation on various boards and committees emerged again during discussions of organizational matters the commission considers annually.
