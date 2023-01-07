PORTLAND, Ore. — Two children were returned to their parents after police said they were found driving a stolen vehicle. In a news release, the Portland Police Bureau said that an officer noticed two vehicles speeding out of a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. The officer ran a check on one of the vehicles, which was registered as stolen.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO