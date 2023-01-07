ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot Country

Patriots Vet Earns Highest Belichick Praise: 'Just Like Lawrence Taylor'

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuDRd_0k70EzxT00

Matthew Slater has likely gone through a lot of names during his time with the New England Patriots. The latest from Bill Belichick, however, is a new brand of praise entirely.

The New England Patriots have broken countless records, of both the team and league variety, over the past 22 years. One of their longest-tenured veterans ... perhaps set for his final New England hours ... may be closing in on one of the more advanced, unofficial statistics in league history, according to head coach Bill Belichick.

Heading into the 2022 regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS), Belichick had some high praise for Matthew Slater. The special teams standout, set to appear in his 223rd game in a Patriots uniform, was praised for his ability to draw double teams, comparing such an ability to that of one of his most lauded proteges.

"(Slater) gets double-teamed on virtually every coverage play, with very few exceptions,” Belichick noted in the lead-up to Week 18's visit from Buffalo, per NESN. “He’s the guy that everybody pays a lot of attention to. To the benefit of other players; they get less attention. But I think when you see players at that level, different, but literally, he gets it on every play, just like (Lawrence) Taylor got it on every play for the (New York) Giants. When you get that kind of attention and you’re still able to be productive, that tends to put those players on a very elite level.”

Taylor, often regarded as one of the greatest defenders in NFL history, spent 10 seasons (1981-90) under Belichick's supervision with the Giants, the latter spending his New York tenure in a variety of roles, the last six campaigns as defensive coordinator. The collaboration yielded the Giants' first two Super Bowl wins and numerous individual accolades for Taylor, including the 1986 MVP award.

Slater, 37, isn't the household name that Taylor was, but he's become well-known for his special teams coverage in Foxboro, a particular set of skills that has netted 10 Pro Bowl nominations. Sunday could mark his final time in a Patriots uniform: he returned for a 15th season on a one-year deal, where he made it clear that he didn't want to play for any other team other than the Patriots. For his part, Slater has shown no signs of slowing down, as his 12-tackle tally so far this season is his best since earning 17 in 2015.

If Sunday does serve as Slater's final stand, Belichick made it clear that his efforts will not be forgotten.

“Matt’s a great person, great player, great teammate,” Belichick said. “It’s about as close to perfect as you could get. So, he’s been a great asset to me personally. Been a great asset to our team and organization on multiple levels.

“It’s something I see every day. I don’t think there’s any day that he doesn’t motivate, lead, provide an example for every one of us, players, coaches, everybody around him. So, yeah, it’s been great this week. It’s great every week. It’s great every day. It’s great in the OTAs. It’s great in training camp.”

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon

Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reveals Biggest 'Pet Peeve' With Fans

In the lead-up to his Gronk Beach festival, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski spoke to several different media sites. During his conversation with PEOPLE, Gronk said he appreciates his fans. However, he also noted there's one thing he's not comfortable with when it comes to interacting with fans. "I ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

NFL team announces shocking firing

The Kliff Kingsbury era is officially over for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals announced Kingsbury was fired Monday morning after the franchise finished with a 4-13 record, good enough for last place in the NFC West. “Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed...
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts To The David Shaw Announcement

Will former Stanford head coach David Shaw soon follow in Jim Harbaugh's footsteps? According to multiple Wednesday reports, Shaw interview for the Denver Broncos' head coaching position.  Shaw stepped down as the head coach at Stanford at the end of the 2022 season. However, it was unclear ...
DENVER, CO
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy