LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Few teams in college basketball can match Tennessee currently. The Volunteers are on a hot streak, including a massive win over Mississippi State earlier in the week.

The Bulldogs were one of the best defensive teams in the conference . Tennessee still managed to get into their sets and win on the offensive end while dominating the defensive side of the court.

Head coach Rick Barnes noted the number of contributors that willed the Volunteers into the win column. This is one of the deepest teams in the country, and that has been evident as of late.

The latest challenge for the Volunteers is the South Carolina Gamecocks . Carolina is struggling in year one under head coach Lamont Paris but has some good pieces and could make the game interesting.

How To Watch Tennessee @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, January 7th, 2023.

Saturday, January 7th, 2023. Game time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)

First Half

(3-0), 19:14 - Guard Julian Phillips cans a three to start the scoring action on the afternoon.

(8-0), 17:37 - Forward Santiago Vescovi makes a baseline jumper for his second basket of the afternoon.

(8-3), 17:16 - South Carolina guard Chico Carter makes a three on a pass from forward Hayden Brown to start the scoring for the Gamecocks.

(15-3), 14:22 - Guard Zakai Seigler makes the third three for Tennessee on the afternoon to give the Volunteers a double-digit lead.

(20-5), 12:29 - Forward Josiah Jordan-James heads to the free-throw line and makes a pair for his first points of the afternoon.

(24-7), 10:42 - Zeigler steals a pass and starts the fast break. He throws a perfect bounce pass to forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who throws down a one-handed jam.

(30-13), 6:35 - Jordan-James makes a fallaway jumper for his first field goal of the contest.

(43-21), 0:00 - Vescovi makes a three to close the half on a pass from Jordan-James. The Vols head into halftime with the biggest road lead after one half in the Rick Barnes era.

Second Half

(45-21), 19:43 - Nkamhoua gets an offensive rebound and puts it back up to kick off the second half scoring.

(45-23), 19:26 - South Carolina forward Hayden Brown makes a nice cut backdoor and gets an easy layup for the Gamecocks.

(56-28), 16:13 - Guard Tyreke Key nets a three falling away near the end of the shot clock.

(61-30), 14:09 - Zeigler throws an alley-oop on the break to forward Jonas Aidoo, who powers it home.

(69-30), 11:36 - Jordan-James nails a three to further the lead.

(71-30), 11:14 - Nkamhoua gets a behind the back feed from Zeigler and dunks it for a 41-point lead.

(85-42), 0:00 - Tennessee beats South Carolina and moves to 3-0 in conference play.

