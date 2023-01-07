ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

5 found dead at North Carolina home in possible murder-suicide: police

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Five people, including three juveniles, were found dead inside a home in High Point, N.C., early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The incident was being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, Capt. Matt Truitt of the High Point Police Department said.

Shortly after 7 a.m., officers responded to a call on the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to “two people screaming for help,” Truitt said in a news release.

Once the officers arrived, the two adults, one male and one female, said that they needed help, Truitt said. Investigators then forced entry into the home and found the five victims — three juveniles and two adults.

“All of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene,” Truitt said.

No further information was released “to protect the investigation,” he said, but police were not aware of any threats to the community.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

