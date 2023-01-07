Jeremy Renner thanks medical staff on his 52nd birthday following snowplow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday by thanking the hospital staff that helped him following a snowplow accident over New Year's.

"Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," Renner wrote on his Instagram story , captioning a photo of the actor surrounded by what appeared to be medical staff and family. In another post, Renner added, "Thank you for the birthday love!" set to a video of his supporters singing 50 Cent's "In Da Club" to wish him a happy birthday.

The now-52-year-old was left in critical condition after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" when he was crushed by a snowplow near his Reno, Nevada home, his publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement . According to ABC News , the plow weighed over 14,000 pounds — more than seven tons.

Renner has since undergone multiple surgeries and remains in the hospital. However, he seems to be in good spirits, and has shared multiple updates on social media regarding his recovery.

Renner has one daughter with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, and Mast's statement added that Renner's family "would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him ... They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Best known for his roles as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the Mission Impossible and Bourne series, Renner has been nominated for two Academy Awards for performances in The Hurt Locker and The Town.