Saratoga Springs honors local author Joseph Bruchac

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga Springs will be honoring storyteller, author, and poet, Joseph Bruchac as the first poet laureate of Saratoga Springs. The NYS writers institute explains Bruchac explores his Abenaki ancestry and Native American storytelling traditions in his work.

Bruchac is an acclaimed Abenaki children’s book author, poet, novelist, and storyteller, as well as a scholar of Native American culture. His poems, articles, and stories have appeared in more than 1000 publications, from American Poetry Review to National Geographic. The NYS writers institute explains the local author also founded the Greenfield Review Literary Center and the Greenfield Review Press.

The NYS writers institute describes a poet laureate as an honorary volunteer position, appointed by Saratoga Springs Mayor Rom Kim for a two-year term following the recommendation of a committee chaired by Rachel Baum and comprised of representatives from the literary arts community of Saratoga Springs. Bruchac will be honored on January 17 at 7 p.m. at the Saratoga Springs City Hall. Check out more about Bruchac on the NYS writer’s institute website .

