James “Jimmy” B. Hyde
James “Jimmy” B. Hyde passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana. He was born on November 22, 1956, in San Francisco, California. Jimmy was retired from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Prior to retiring, he enjoyed driving a drag race car while working as a police officer with Hammond Police Department. After retiring, he enjoyed driving his 18-wheeler cross country.
Theresa Maddox Rowe
Theresa Maddox Rowe, 52, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Hammond, LA. A native of Baton Rouge, Theresa courageously fought her battle with Crohn’s disease over her adult life and passed away peacefully with her family by her side. The greatest joy in Theresa’s life was to be called ‘Fun Aunt Reece’. Despite her illnesses, Aunt Reece had many exciting adventures like seeing Elton John, and fun vacations with family. She loved to show her nieces and nephew her artistic side through painting, knitting, crocheting, and cooking for them to all enjoy.
Carroll Joseph Friloux
Carroll Joseph Friloux (also known by family and friends as “C.J.” and “Rock”) of Reserve, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the age of 89. He was born in Taft, Louisiana, to the late Edgar Joseph Friloux and Beatrice Robert Friloux. Carroll was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was adventurous and enjoyed camping trips, organizing family vacations, and spending time with those he loved. Carroll was the favorite uncle among many of his nieces and nephews. He had a remarkable memory and was a man of great wisdom, teaching his children and grandchildren many things he knew. Carroll was an entrepreneur at heart, always coming up with new ideas, and he was very technically skilled, once working as a draftsman and capable of writing complex computer code. Some of his favorite hobbies were researching his family’s genealogy and horticulture, especially caring for orchids. Carroll was a former member of Local 60 in Metairie and Local 537 in Boston. He was a resident of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home for the past few years, during which he thrived making many friends, playing booray, and strengthening his Catholic faith as he developed a closer relationship with God. Fittingly, Carroll passed away while praying the Rosary.
SLU adds Bumgarner, Ford for 2023-24
HAMMOND, La. – Meridian Community College duo Noah Bumgarner and Lexton Ford will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf program, SLU head coach Lawrence Allan announced Wednesday. Bumgarner and Ford will join the program for the 2023-24 season. The...
Cricket Ruedinger
Cricket Ruedinger passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 72. She was born on Monday, April 24, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas to the late Marjorie and Nicolas Sanchez. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Cricket is survived by her husband, James...
Dorothy Sadie Tynes
Dorothy Sadie Tynes of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the age of 95. She was a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years and taught children’s church. A lifelong member of Union Heritage Church, formally Union Avenue Church, of Bogalusa, LA. Dorothy was a caretaker and loved helping people. Her life revolved around her children and she always put her family first. She was like a Mom to her grandchildren. Dorothy was a simple lady who loved her church and wanted her family to know God.
James W. Moss
Mr. James W. Moss, a native of Bogalusa, LA, and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at his residence after a lengthy illness on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 69. Jim was of the Baptist faith. He was a proud alumni of LSU and an avid Tiger fan.
Irma Wilde
Irma Wilde passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 85. She was born on Wednesday, April 14, 1937 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana to the late Eulah and Percy Lavigne. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Irma is survived by her loving husband of...
Christopher Hubert Robertson
A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, LA. He was born September 20, 1971 in Independence, LA and was 51 years of age. He is survived by his father, Eddie Leland Robertson; mother, Christine Ann Robertson; daughter, Lilith Gaines Reid; sister, Heather Robertson Alston and husband Jay; brothers, Beau Jacque Robertson and wife Christi and Jonathon Eddie Robertson; maternal grandparent, Anna Mae Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edith Mae Taylor and Vincent Leland Robertson; maternal grandparents, Hubert Abraham and Helen Voisin and Clint Michael Parker; paternal great grandparents, Alice Agnes Durnin and David Davoil Robertson and Betty Elizabeth Hughes and Harrison Wiggins Taylor; maternal great grandparents, John Voisin and Alfreda Rose Bourg and Sam Canizaro and Mary Ann Varuso. Visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall from 8:00AM until 10:00AM with Funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church at 10:00AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Montpelier Community Cemetery, Montpelier, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Jim Guynes
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Jim was called by our Heavenly Father to live eternally in his Heavenly home with him. Jim leaves to cherish his loving memories, three sons, Eldry (Lucinda) Guynes of Laplcae LA, Don Guynes of Bogalusa, LA, Joesph White of Slidell, LA; one daughter, Marquita (Antonio) Peters of Bogalusa, LA; five grandsons, Terry Guynes, Chris Guynes, Brain Jackson, Corey Hodges and Kenyin Guynes; two granddaughters, Timeka (Darnell) Brown – Chapman, Beverly Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Jennie "JoAnn" Monteleone Smith
Jennie "JoAnn" Monteleone Smith of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 84. She was born on August 26, 1938, in Hammond, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Anthony Monteleone and Mary Castiglia Monteleone. JoAnn was a longtime member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and was retired from the Tangipahoa Parish School System. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Dixie Anne Easterling
Mrs. Dixie Anne Easterling, a native of Durant, MS, a longtime resident of Bogalusa, LA, and a current resident of Carriere, MS, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Hattiesburg, MS at the age of 68. She was a retired mail carrier from the United States Postal Service. Mrs....
Hammond's Col. Scott Slaven takes command of La. Guard Castle Brigade
NEW ORLEANS – Col. John “Greg” St. Romain, from St. Francisville, relinquished command of the Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) 225th Engineer Brigade to Col. James “Scott” Slaven, of Hammond, at an official ceremony at Pineville High School, Pineville, Louisiana, Jan. 8. “As we do...
WBB: Southeastern heads to Texas
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team has a two-game Texas trip ahead of them this weekend. The Lady Lions will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-6, 1-0 SLC) Thursday night at 5 p.m. and UIW Saturday at 1 p.m. in the American Bank Center. Both...
Amanda Vedros
Amanda Vedros, a resident of Independence, LA, passed away on January 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 4, 1944, in New Orleans, LA and was 78 years of age. She spent her early life living in Morrero with her husband, Curtis Vedros. In 1977, she and Curtis would buy land in Independence where they would begin raising horses, chickens, and beef on their family farm for the next 50 years. She was an active member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Independence. Mrs. Amanda was a semi-professional snap bean peeler, and a daily, “The Price is Right” contestant. She would kick you out of her kitchen screaming, “go play” all the while giving you a kiss on the cheek and a pat on the rear. She was known for her no-nonsense demeanor, soft smile, and sticking her tongue out at the drop of a hat. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Curtis Cyrill Vedros; children, Sara Badon and husband, Donny, and Paul Vedros and wife, Sharon Vedros; and her sister, Lydia Newby. She was known simply as “MawMaw” to her beloved grandchildren, Christopher Badon, Katie Badon, Summer Robertson and Nicole Ruiz; great grandchildren, Jennifer Watson Riley Hubbard, and Isabella Ruiz; and numerous cousins and relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emile Joseph LeBlanc, Jr. and AnnaBelle LeBlanc; sisters, Alaine LeBlanc Margiotta and Annalee LeBlanc Para; and grandchild, Robbie Madden. The entire family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Mrs. Reba Jackson and the nurses of Bridgeway Hospice who helped take care of Mrs. Amanda for the final years of her life. “Those who we love never truly leave us. There are things that even death cannot touch”- Jack Thorne. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, LA, Thursday, January 12, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 620 3rd Street, Independence, LA, at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Father Reubin Dykes. Interment will follow in Colonial Cemetery, Independence.
Augusta Jane Hayes
Jane, age 71, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was a resident of Springfield ,LA. Jane will be forever missed. She is survived by her husband, Mark Hayes; sisters, Patricia McAllister, Faye Warner (Sidney), and Dot Mitchell; nieces and nephews, Chris McAllister (Dee Dee), Roy Walker, Tonya Morris, Rebecca Warner, Krystal Warner, Blayne Walker, Cheyanne Morris, Destiney McAllister, Alexis Walker, Wyatt Warner, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many special friends.
Norman L. Carter, Sr.
Norman moved to his Heavenly mansion from his Earthly home in Independence, LA surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He is survived by his children, Norman L. Carter Jr. (Deborah), Sandra C. de Veer (Paul), Alan J. Carter (Marianne), and Patricia C. Schwandt (Michael) ; 15 grandchildren ; 31 great-grandchildren; and his second wife of 8 years, Bonnie Maher-Carter.
League-high six Lions named to SLC All-Academic Team
HAMMOND, La. – Six members of the Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team were named to the 2022 Southland Conference Football All-Academic Team announced Wednesday by the league office. Representing Southeastern were tight end Ivan Drobocky, wide receiver Nick Kovacs, offensive lineman John Allen, offensive lineman Dom...
Joy Elizabeth Cheek
And a resident of Ponchatoula passed away Saturday morning January 7, 2023 at her home. She was a native of the Enon Community and was a former longtime resident of Prairieville. Joy loved gardening for her beautiful flowers. She had a special place in her heart for her pet dog Bree and she always enjoyed spending time with her family.
Hammond Rotary hosts Evening of Jazz on Feb. 5
The Hammond Rotary Club is hosting An Evening of Jazz on February 5th at the Historic Michabelle Inn at 1106 South Holly Street, Hammond. The club is thrilled to present Southeastern Louisiana University’s Jazz Ensemble who will be preforming The Bill Evans Jazz Festival. The doors open at 4 p.m., and the jazz will play from 5 -7 p.m.
