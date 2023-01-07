Amanda Vedros, a resident of Independence, LA, passed away on January 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 4, 1944, in New Orleans, LA and was 78 years of age. She spent her early life living in Morrero with her husband, Curtis Vedros. In 1977, she and Curtis would buy land in Independence where they would begin raising horses, chickens, and beef on their family farm for the next 50 years. She was an active member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Independence. Mrs. Amanda was a semi-professional snap bean peeler, and a daily, “The Price is Right” contestant. She would kick you out of her kitchen screaming, “go play” all the while giving you a kiss on the cheek and a pat on the rear. She was known for her no-nonsense demeanor, soft smile, and sticking her tongue out at the drop of a hat. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Curtis Cyrill Vedros; children, Sara Badon and husband, Donny, and Paul Vedros and wife, Sharon Vedros; and her sister, Lydia Newby. She was known simply as “MawMaw” to her beloved grandchildren, Christopher Badon, Katie Badon, Summer Robertson and Nicole Ruiz; great grandchildren, Jennifer Watson Riley Hubbard, and Isabella Ruiz; and numerous cousins and relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emile Joseph LeBlanc, Jr. and AnnaBelle LeBlanc; sisters, Alaine LeBlanc Margiotta and Annalee LeBlanc Para; and grandchild, Robbie Madden. The entire family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Mrs. Reba Jackson and the nurses of Bridgeway Hospice who helped take care of Mrs. Amanda for the final years of her life. “Those who we love never truly leave us. There are things that even death cannot touch”- Jack Thorne. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, LA, Thursday, January 12, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 620 3rd Street, Independence, LA, at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Father Reubin Dykes. Interment will follow in Colonial Cemetery, Independence.

