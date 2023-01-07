WASHINGTON – Jaron Ennis wasn’t especially pleased with his performance against Karen Chukhadzhian on Saturday night. The undefeated Philadelphia native went off as a 35-1 favorite, but the unknown Ukrainian underdog extended Ennis to the 12-round distance for the first time in his career. Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) shut out the reluctant Chukhadzhian by the same score, 120-108, on all three cards, but he wasn’t his usual destructive self as he chased Chukhadzhian around the ring on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO