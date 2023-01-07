Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rising Auto Thefts in Dallas: A Growing Problem with Real-Life Consequences for CitizensLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I’d Rather Beat Someone Up for 12 Rounds Than Get the Knockout'
One of boxing’s most lethal punchers apparently is not nearly as enamored with knockouts as some might think. Gervonta Davis, the hard-hitting lightweight southpaw from Baltimore, says he would derive more satisfaction from dragging out a beating through 12 rounds than curtailing a fight with a stoppage. Davis, 28,...
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs Rips Jaron Ennis: “Why Is He Not Fighting Fighters That Think They Can Beat Him?”
The spectacular KOs have come in droves for Jaron Ennis. The switch-hitting star out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has made it look incredibly easy in the ring, at least thus far. On Saturday tonight, the welterweight up-and-comer went the distance, but won just about every round against unheralded Karen Chukhadzhian. News...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Prevails, But Mentor Peterson Falls On Undercard
Hours before the Showtime PPV cameras started rolling and Gervonta Davis became the focus of the at-home and in-person audience, one of the fighters Davis looked up to as a youngster made his return to the ring. Close to three years after deciding to walk away from active competition, Lamont...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Joshua Return ‘Targeted’ for April 1 in London, Will Train in US
Anthony Joshua appears to be on the brink of making the biggest training change of his career ahead of his return to the ring. The former heavyweight champion from London is expected to start his training camp for his next fight in the United States, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Expects a Bell-To-Bell War With Erika Cruz
Brooklyn, New York – With the motivation of adding a golden page in the achievements of Puerto Rican professional boxing, Amanda Serrano, the unified 126-pound champion, will seek to be the undisputed champion at the same weight, when she faces the world champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Erika 'Dinamita' Cruz of Mexico, in a war between Puerto Rico and Mexico, on Saturday, February 4 at the Hulu theater in Madison Square Garden.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: Ryan Garcia Crazy To Think He'd KO Me In 2 Rounds, He Has High Hopes
It’s one Garcia down, another one to go for Gervonta Davis. Fresh off dismantling Hector Luis Garcia via ninth-round stoppage on Jan. 7, “Tank” Davis has another Garcia waiting in the wings. Davis is slated to face Ryan Garcia on April 15 to headline a Showtime pay-per-...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz
Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.
Boxing Scene
Spence-Thurman Nearly Finalized, Conditionally Approved To Take Place Above Welterweight Limit
A fight that previously came with the blessing of two sanctioning bodies is now nearly done—though no longer with any titles at stake. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and former unified titlist Keith Thurman to meet in an April clash to headline a Pay-Per-View event. The fight was previously ordered by the WBC as a mandatory title fight during its annual convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis After First 12-Round Win: Maybe These Boys Will Get In The Ring Now & Fight Me
WASHINGTON – Jaron Ennis wasn’t especially pleased with his performance against Karen Chukhadzhian on Saturday night. The undefeated Philadelphia native went off as a 35-1 favorite, but the unknown Ukrainian underdog extended Ennis to the 12-round distance for the first time in his career. Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) shut out the reluctant Chukhadzhian by the same score, 120-108, on all three cards, but he wasn’t his usual destructive self as he chased Chukhadzhian around the ring on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Stanionis Doesn’t Believe It’s Fair If Keith Thurman Is The Next Chosen Foe For Spence
After taking what he believes were the proper steps, Eimantas Stanionis is now banging his head against the wall as he’s run out of ideas. Following his hard-fought win over Radzhab Butaev, there was an overwhelming belief that Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) would vault to the front of the championship line. However, the 28-year-old was left speechless as his title dreams were seemingly put on pause.
Boxing Scene
Roiman Villa: If Rashidi Ellis Has Doubts - We Can Do This Again!
Power-punching welterweight Roiman Villa, boxing’s newest breakout star after his thrilling come-from-behind victory over formerly unbeaten “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis, says if the “disrespectful” Ellis would like another fight, he can get a rematch any time. Fighting on the undercard of superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ ninth...
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith To Be Streamed By DAZN in U.S., Other Countries
DAZN have announced that it will broadcast the all-British dust up, Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith, Saturday, January 21st, from BOXXER in association with Wasserman Boxing, Live from AO Arena in Manchester. The event will be available to all DAZN subscribers in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan. Chris...
Boxing Scene
IBF Rescinds Order For Usyk-Hrgovic Mandatory Title Fight, Acknowledges WBA Next In Rotation
A major roadblock has been cleared on the road to crowning an undisputed heavyweight champion. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF has formally rescinded its previous order for its number-one heavyweight contender, Filip Hrgovic to next face unified WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk. The fight was demanded by the sanctioning body more than two months ago but Usyk is no longer on the hook to honor that ruling, at a point when talks continue for a hoped-for showdown with lineal/WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I Knew I Caught [Garcia] Good, But I Ain't Know I Caught Him Like That
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis didn’t realize that the left hand he landed toward the end of the eighth round had such a destructive effect on Hector Luis Garcia early Sunday morning. (photo by Ryan Hafey) That’s why a disappointed Davis stood in the center of the ring for...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: Eubank Jr. is Not Better Than Munguia, The 'Name' Has Helped Him Massively
Liam Smith says that Chris Eubank Jr does not rate among the best two fighters he has boxed and it is only money that has elevated their fight to pay-per-view status. Smith, the former two-time WBO super-welterweight champion, faces Eubank in Manchester on January 21, but he says Eubank doesn’t compare to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez or Jaime Munguia, who he rates as the best two boxers he has fought.
Boxing Scene
Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason
WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Ramirez Looks Forward to ‘In House’ Fights with Lopez, Haney, Says ‘I Don’t Need Regis’
Jose Ramirez refuses to view Regis Prograis as the be-all, end-all of the 140-pound division. The former unified 140-pound titlist from Avenal, California, found himself engulfed in controversy lately after he declined a title shot against New Orleans’ Prograis, the WBC champion, because he objected to the purse split, which was 65-35 in favor of Prograis.
Boxing Scene
Demsey McKean Confident He Will Topple Anthony Joshua if Deal is Finalized
According to reports, Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is a frontrunner to collide with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua. McKean has confirmed that he's under consideration to face Joshua, who is slated to return to the ring in April. Joshua will attempt to recover after suffering back to back decision...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson On Potential Opponent Yoshino: We Know He Got Power, He’s Tough
Shakur Stevenson’s handlers at Top Rank Inc. are going down the list of potential opponents in the WBC rankings for his next fight. The WBC ordered a lightweight elimination match between the third-rated Stevenson and second-ranked Isaac Cruz at its annual convention two months ago. Mexico’s Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) is expected to fight someone other than Stevenson next, however, and Golden Boy Promotions, which represents fourth-ranked William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs), doesn’t want Stevenson next for its Mexican contender, either.
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr: I Don't Need To Spar Any More Than Eight Rounds... That's How Long Smith's Gonna Last
Chris Eubank Jr. claims to have downgraded his preparation for his next fight. The second-generation boxer infamously stated that he was going to be at 60 percent for his planned but eventually canceled showdown with Conor Benn last October. Eubank managed to subsequently land a middleweight fight with former WBO 154-pound titlist Liam Smith, with training camp allegedly conducted at a casual pace.
