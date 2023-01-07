Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hammond's Col. Scott Slaven takes command of La. Guard Castle Brigade
NEW ORLEANS – Col. John “Greg” St. Romain, from St. Francisville, relinquished command of the Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) 225th Engineer Brigade to Col. James “Scott” Slaven, of Hammond, at an official ceremony at Pineville High School, Pineville, Louisiana, Jan. 8. “As we do...
SOFTBALL: Southeastern welcomes Brunson for 2024
HAMMOND, La. – Northwest Florida State College pitcher Allison Brunson will continue her athletic and academic endeavors as a member of the Southeastern Louisiana University softball program, SLU head coach Rick Fremin announced Saturday. Brunson, who is entering her sophomore season in Niceville, Florida, will join the Lady Lions...
