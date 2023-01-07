NEW ORLEANS – Col. John “Greg” St. Romain, from St. Francisville, relinquished command of the Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) 225th Engineer Brigade to Col. James “Scott” Slaven, of Hammond, at an official ceremony at Pineville High School, Pineville, Louisiana, Jan. 8. “As we do...

