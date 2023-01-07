Read full article on original website
Tennessee-born business to open second Louisville location in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons will be getting Louisville's second-ever storefront of a Tennessee-based juicing shop. "I Love Juice Bar" will officially open for business on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to a press release. The juice bar offers juices, smoothies, bowls and plenty of vegan and gluten-free options across...
WLKY.com
LG&E plans to close all 26 of its in-person offices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E is planning to close all of its in-person business offices. The utility provider said on its website that due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-services and "best practice among similar utilities," they will be closing all of their 26 business offices, including Kentucky Utilities.
wdrb.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores as sales continue to drop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month. The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more. On the business's homepage,...
wdrb.com
Save A Lot holding contest for free groceries for a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year. Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion. "We...
WLKY.com
The Eagle to open 2nd Louisville location at Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagle, a Cincinnati-based chicken chain, is planning a second Louisville location in Oxmoor Center,Louisville Business First reports. The group filed plans to the city to open a restaurant in the mall. Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which owns The Eagle, said the restaurant is taking up about 4,200 square feet on the exterior of the mall near Topgolf.
wdrb.com
Renovation underway to push 138-year-old Mellwood Tavern into the future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick Gregory says the fried chicken and a community of local music has kept the Mellwood Tavern in business at Brownsboro Road and Mellwood Avenue — in some form — for more than 138 years. The Louisville bourbon bar has been a staple of...
Wave 3
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
wdrb.com
The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone
CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
WHAS 11
Check Out the Z Salon and Spa Difference
Z Salon and Spa has been serving the Louisville community for more than 30 years. See why Z attracts the top talent in the area and how they have developed the Z Culture.
wdrb.com
LaRosa's Pizzeria offering free slices Saturday ahead of opening 1st Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pretty soon you'll be able to get a slice of a Cincinnati delicacy in Louisville, and it isn't chili. LaRosa's Pizzeria is opening its first Louisville restaurant later this month. It will be in the Springhurst Towne Center in the building that used to be O'Charley's.
spectrumnews1.com
186-unit apartment development planned for downtown Louisville's former Brown Brothers Cadillac site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —We’re learning more about a new plan to transform an old property in downtown Louisville. Brand new apartments are coming to downtown Louisville. If you stand in a certain spot in downtown Louisville, you can almost feel the history — the buzz of the bygone era at Brown Brothers. Literal signs of what used to be here are still around. Now, it’s time for something new.
wdrb.com
LiHEAP crisis component utility assistance program for Louisville residents begins Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis component of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for people in Louisville began on Monday, but appointments filled up quickly. Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services spokesperson said the appointments were full within the first few hours. They are working to...
wymt.com
Kentucky eclipses records for lives saved from organ donations in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates announced it has broken records for number of organ donors and donations across the commonwealth. On Tuesday, the organization announced for its fifth straight year there has been an increase in the number of lives saved in Kentucky due to organ donors.
Wave 3
Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.
Wave 3
Mayor Greenberg, LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel addressing recent homicides
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel are holding a news conference to address the recent homicides at the start of 2023. Watch it live below when it begins around 11 a.m.
WLKY.com
Neighbors in west Louisville express concerns about illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in Portland and Russell say they are concerned about illegal dumping in their neighborhoods. Louise Masden says despite her efforts to keep the alley near her home clean, there's not much getting picked up. “I’ve been living here for 30 years, so this has been...
wdrb.com
Feds seize $1.3 million in counterfeit earrings at UPS Worldport in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized a shipment of counterfeit designer jewelry at UPS Worldport on Jan. 2, 2023. The shipment contained 4,920 pairs of earrings with Chanel logos, which would retail for about $1.37 million, if they were real. "This just goes to show...
