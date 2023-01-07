ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

LG&E plans to close all 26 of its in-person offices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E is planning to close all of its in-person business offices. The utility provider said on its website that due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-services and "best practice among similar utilities," they will be closing all of their 26 business offices, including Kentucky Utilities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores as sales continue to drop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month. The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more. On the business's homepage,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Save A Lot holding contest for free groceries for a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year. Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion. "We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The Eagle to open 2nd Louisville location at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagle, a Cincinnati-based chicken chain, is planning a second Louisville location in Oxmoor Center,Louisville Business First reports. The group filed plans to the city to open a restaurant in the mall. Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which owns The Eagle, said the restaurant is taking up about 4,200 square feet on the exterior of the mall near Topgolf.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone

CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
spectrumnews1.com

186-unit apartment development planned for downtown Louisville's former Brown Brothers Cadillac site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —We’re learning more about a new plan to transform an old property in downtown Louisville. Brand new apartments are coming to downtown Louisville. If you stand in a certain spot in downtown Louisville, you can almost feel the history — the buzz of the bygone era at Brown Brothers. Literal signs of what used to be here are still around. Now, it’s time for something new.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky eclipses records for lives saved from organ donations in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates announced it has broken records for number of organ donors and donations across the commonwealth. On Tuesday, the organization announced for its fifth straight year there has been an increase in the number of lives saved in Kentucky due to organ donors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.
LOUISVILLE, KY

