Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to groundRoger MarshPacific Grove, CA
Former Soldier Charged in 1982 Murder of 5-Year-OldTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seaside, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
Related
KSBW.com
Flood warning issued for areas along Salinas River in Monterey County: NWS
SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Salinas River in Monterey County. The warning states that moderate flooding is forecast for areas along the river, including the towns of Bradley and Spreckels. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders reissued for Pajaro community in Monterey County
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for the Pajaro area early Wednesday morning. According to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, crews worked throughout the night to protect the Pajaro River from bursting. "We had some close calls on both sides of the Pajaro River...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
kingcityrustler.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in King City
KING CITY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the South Monterey County region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that...
KSBW.com
Salinas River flooding causes evacuations and damage, search for missing child underway
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
KSBW.com
Several storm evacuation zones downgraded to warnings near the Pajaro River in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The evacuation orders for certain areas in danger of flooding in Santa Cruz County have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The zones are in south Santa Cruz County in the Watsonville area near the Pajaro River. The downgraded zones are:. CRZ-067, E068, E069, E070,...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm damage total $27 million
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A torrential downpour, landslides and flooding wreaked havoc across Santa Cruz County Monday, causing a lot of damage now mounting about $27 million and rising, according to a county spokesperson. In an unincorporated part of Santa Cruz County, the Via Del Sol bridge collapsed into...
KSBW.com
Monterey County road closures
SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County road closures
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several roads remain closed in Santa Cruz County after mudslides, fallen trees, floods and rain swept the area.
KSBW.com
Officials concerned that Salinas River could block Highway 68 and Highway 1
SALINAS, Calif. — After another atmospheric river dropped record rainfall on the Central Coast, officials turned their eyes to the rivers and creeks for continued flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is expected to rise well above flooding early Wednesday morning. Forecasts from the NWS shows the river reaching nearly 30 feet at the point where Highway 68 crosses the river. If that were to happen, the water would flow over the bridge and block the highway.
KSBW.com
School closures continue for a third day following storm and flooding
SALINAS, Calif. — Several school districts on the Central Coast will be closed on Wednesday as residents continue to deal with the impacts of a destructive atmospheric river. The following schools have announced they will not be open Wednesday, Jan. 11. All of San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District.
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: Evacuation warnings and orders along Salinas River
SALINAS, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. Evacuation Orders. Evacuation map: Evacuation Map. Salinas River - Evacuation Order issued 1/10/23 at...
KSBW.com
Multiple slides hit highway 1 in the Big Sur area on Tuesday
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple slides have hit the Big Sur area on Tuesday according to Caltrans District 5. Highway 1 remains closed from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Palo Colorado Road in Monterey County. CalTrans crews were out assessing the damage during a closure of...
Levee breaches cause additional flooding in Monterey County; New evacuations ordered
SALINAS -- Multiple private levees in south Monterey County were breached on Tuesday, causing additional flooding into the Salinas River and prompting evacuations, according to Monterey County Sheriff's Office.The levees were privately owned and are not maintained by the county. The sheriff's office said it was responding to the incidents to ensure public safety and evacuation orders have been issued for the affected areas.Monterey County emergency informationEvacuation map: Search your address The county anticipates the effects of levee breaks to be felt downriver and that narrow areas of the river were expected to increase in velocity and are especially dangerous.Residents...
pajaronian.com
Photos: Main Street bridge closed due to flooding concerns
Monterey County Public Works officials close down the Main Street bridge from Watsonville into Pajaro above the Pajaro River Wednesday morning as the possibility of the river breaching rises. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said that though Pajaro has been under mandatory evacuation orders, cutting back on traffic flow will keep roadways open in case of flooding.
KSBW.com
Flash flood warning issued for parts of the Salinas River: NWS
SALINAS, Calif. — Update 5 p.m.:. The flash flood warning has been extended until 7:15 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for south central Monterey County on Tuesday afternoon. The warning, which was in effect until 4:15 p.m., came after local law enforcement reported flash flooding in the immediate areas around the Salinas River.
KSBW.com
Search continues for Central Coast boy swept away in floodwaters
SAN MIGUEL, Calif. — A 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in San Miguel on Monday is still missing. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office issued a press release on Wednesday reporting that search operations for Kyle Doan were resuming after being called off because of low visibility on Tuesday.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings in San Benito County
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders in San Benito County were downgraded to evacuation warnings Wednesday morning. According to the county, the following areas are now under evacuation warnings. San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line. Lovers Lane. Lake Road. Dunnville Estates and portions of Shore Road...
KSBW.com
Schools across the Central Coast close during Monday's storm
SALINAS, Calif. — Schools in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are closing as a dangerous atmospheric river is making it unsafe for students and staff to get to campus. In Santa Cruz County, all Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District schools were closed on Monday. In addition, Bradley Elementary School was closed in Watsonville.
'This is extremely serious': All PVUSD schools closed Monday amid flash flood warnings
With flash flood warnings in effect, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced that classes were canceled Monday at all of its schools. On Sunday, the district said it would cancel Monday and Tuesday classes for schools including Ann Soldo Elementary School, Hall District Elementary School, Ohlone Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, Pajaro Middle School and Watsonville High School. About 4,620 students attend those schools.
Comments / 0