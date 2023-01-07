Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police.

58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022.

Nicholson was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to ECMC for treatment and has since been released.

