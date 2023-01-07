Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason
David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Both coordinators coveted, 19 free agents; Dallas Cowboys could lose more than wildcard
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
Albany Herald
New Pro Bowl competitions include water balloon toss, Kick-Tac-Toe
Football purists insisted on changes to the annual NFL all-star game, and the 2023 Pro Bowl sets up as anything but traditional. The Pro Bowl Games are scheduled to be staged over two days in Las Vegas as a two-team skills competition that ends with a flag football game only after water balloon toss, kick-tac-toe and dodgeball contests in the preliminary rounds. AFC Pro Bowl players coached by Peyton Manning and NFC players at the direction of Eli Manning will participate in live challenges aired on ESPN on Thursday, Feb. 2, and Sunday, Feb. 5. Events are held at the Raiders' practice facility and home stadium, Allegiant Stadium. The finale of the Pro Bowl Games will be "seven-on-seven flag football games between the league's best players, the culmination of The Pro Bowl Games skills events and a major musical performance," the NFL said Wednesday in a release. Thursday events include a multi-round dodgeball tournament -- AFC offense vs. AFC defense, with the winner playing the NFC offense-vs.-defense winner -- and a water balloon toss. In the second round of the water balloon games, "remaining players from each conference will aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging above the head of an opposing conference's coach," the league said. Precision passing, longest golf drive and a catch competition following the format of the NBA Slam Dunk Competition are also listed as Thursday events. The Sunday finale includes a throwback event now named "Gridiron Gauntlet" in which the teams perform a relay race that includes a 40-yard sprint, climbing over breakaway walls and under tables, a tire run and a blocking sled before carrying a coach across the finish line. Specialists get their chance on Sunday, too. "Kick Tac Toe" features the NFC kicker, punter and long snapper and their AFC counterparts in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition. And after two flag football games, the third and final flag game determines the winning conference in the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. --Field Level Media.
Albany Herald
Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home. The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, he was treated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday and underwent a "comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday." His medical team in Buffalo determined he no longer needed to be hospitalized. "We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," said Dr. Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician who is leading Hamlin's medical team. Despite a grim situation on the field in Cincinnati, Hamlin, 24, recovered rapidly, advancing from being on a ventilator to communicating via written message, then breathing on his own and talking to family, doctors and teammates within a week. On Friday he began walking, and over the weekend, he began consuming a regular diet, UCMC announced. Life-saving procedures performed by Bills trainers on the field in Cincinnati during the first quarter of the Jan. 2 game helped Hamlin reach intensive care at UCMC last week. He required CPR and use of a defibrillator moments after making a tackle with 5:58 left in the first quarter. On Sunday, as Hamlin watched NFL action from his hospital bed, teams honored him by wearing his number on T-shirts during pregame warmups. Stadiums also shared teams' support on their message boards. --Field Level Media.
Heisman Trophy winner, USC RB Charles White dies
Southern Cal running back and 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was
Comments / 0