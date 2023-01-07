Read full article on original website
Bentley cruises to record sales in 2022 despite China drop
LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Bentley on Tuesday reported record vehicle sales for 2022, with strong demand offsetting a 9% drop in China caused by coronavirus-related lockdowns.
Rolls-Royce rides ongoing luxury demand to sales record in 2022
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce on Monday reported record sales last year despite an average price tag of around $534,000 for its luxury cars and a drop in Chinese demand, with orders stretching into 2023.
insideevs.com
Many People Aren't Plugging In Their PHEVs, According To Study
It's honestly no surprise that people are buying plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and then not charging them. Heck, they work as a gas car that saves fuel, so you don't actually need to plug them in, but it would arguably be nice if it were somehow required. A PHEV...
insideevs.com
Tesla Significantly Cut Model 3 And Model Y Prices In China
Tesla sharply reduced the prices for its Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 and Model Y cars in China in an attempt to boost sales. This is the second price reduction in China within just over two months (the first one was 5-9 percent in late October), and as far as we know, the most significant one to date.
insideevs.com
China: Media Reports 30,000 Tesla Orders In 3 Days After Price Cuts
The recent price reduction on all versions of the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in China might have a very big impact on the company's sales results. According to various media reports from China, Tesla notes a significant surge in customer traffic at its stores and tons of new orders after the price reduction was announced.
insideevs.com
Half Of US New Car Buyers Believe EVs Are Too Expensive: Survey
If there's one thing EV fans and EV detractors can agree upon at the moment is that electric vehicles are too expensive for the average car buyer. With very few exceptions, such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV and Nissan Leaf, most electric vehicles sold in the US have starting MSRPs way above $30,000, with the bulk of them costing more than $50,000. There are only a handful of EVs under the $40,000 mark, such as the Mini Cooper SE, Hyundai Kona EV, and Volkswagen ID.4.
3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to MotorTrend
Choosing your next SUV can be difficult. Here are 3 of the best electric SUVs you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
BYD Launches YangWang Luxury EV Brand, Shows 1,000+ Horsepower SUV And Supercar
BYD, the Chinese company that became the world’s largest plug-in vehicle maker in less than 20 years, launched a new car brand called YangWang, which aims to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. To show what it can do, YangWang unveiled a pair of luxury EVs –...
insideevs.com
Mazda Confirms New Rotary Engine Powertrain Option For MX-30
Mazda officially announced that a new powertrain option for the MX-30 model will be unveiled at the upcoming Brussels Motor Show later this week. As we know, the Mazda MX-30 is an all-electric model, which from the beginning was designed to accommodate an optional installation of a range-extender internal combustion engine and a generator (with all of the necessary systems).
Luxury car maker Bentley hits record sales
Bentley has become the latest luxury car maker to announce record sales.The Crewe-based company, which dates back to 1919, said it delivered 15,174 cars last year.That was 4% more than in 2021, driven by record demand in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.This underlines our brand strength, operational excellence and strong global demand by market and modelAdrian Hallmark, BentleyOn Monday, Rolls-Royce revealed it delivered an all-time high of 6,021 cars last year, which was an 8% year-on-year increase.Bentley attributed its own “significant” sales figures to the popularity of new models, hybrid models and personalised cars.Adrian Hallmark, chief executive of the...
insideevs.com
US: Hydrogen Fuel Cell Car Sales Decreased In 2022
Hydrogen fuel cell cars (aka FCV or FCEV), an alternative zero-emission solution to battery electric cars (BEV), are struggling in California and remain basically absent in the rest of the United States. According to the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership's data, during the fourth quarter of 2022, 720 new hydrogen fuel...
insideevs.com
Elon Musk’s New Second-In-Command Won Him Over Working Late Hours
There is definitely a culture of pushing employees to their limits at Tesla, and it seems to extend to the company’s higher ups, not just assembly line workers. Zhu Xiaotong, who also goes by Tom Zhu, was picked by Elon Musk to be his second-in-command specifically because of his commitment to keep Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory operational through the worst of the Covid pandemic.
insideevs.com
Ram 1500 EV To Get Range-Extender Option, Stellantis CEO Confirms
Ram Trucks has unveiled the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept at CES last week, giving us a clear look at its future electric full-size pickup truck that will be unveiled later this year. While the vehicle is labeled a concept, it accurately previews the production model that will launch sometime in...
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
China: Tesla EV Sales Noticeably Decreased In December 2022
In December, Tesla noted a decrease in wholesale vehicle shipments in China (local sales and export). According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data, last month the total Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla volume amounted to 55,796 units. That's 21 percent less than a year ago (70,847) and significantly less than in November (100,291).
insideevs.com
US: Audi Consistently Increases Electric Car Sales (Q4 2022 Results)
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Audi sold in the United States 54,054 cars, which is 63 percent more than a year ago. Despite this outstanding growth, the annual result remained negative at 186,875 (down almost 5 percent year-over-year). Meanwhile, the German premium brand significantly increased battery electric vehicle (BEV)...
notebookcheck.net
Volkswagen ID.4 declared marque's most popular electric car worldwide in 2022
Volkswagen now claims that it shipped nearly 24% more electric cars to customers in 2022 compared to 2021, doubling those sent to those in China and also growing those sent to the North American market. The ID.4 was found to be responsible for most of these shipments, and was also deemed the best-selling car in one market for the second year running.
electrek.co
Volkswagen Commercial doubled EV deliveries in 2022, led by tremendous ID.Buzz demand
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released its annual numbers for 2022 and is reporting strong output for its vehicles, including a doubling of EV deliveries dominated by the ID.Buzz electric van. Better still, the number of Buzz vans delivered last year is a mere fraction of what Volkswagen already has in its order books.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y AWD With 4680 Battery Cells Now Available
You can't yet configure your own Model Y with 4680 cells on Tesla's website, but the US electric automaker has added a number of copies with all-wheel drive to its online inventory. Tesla announced its proprietary 4680 battery cells a few years ago at Battery Day. CEO Elon Musk noted...
insideevs.com
Here’s What Happened In The 8-Car Pileup In SF Blamed On Tesla’s FSD
An accident that involved eight cars and injured nine people happened on Thanksgiving Day in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Tunnel, and back in November, the driver of the car that caused the pileup – a Tesla Model S – blamed everything on the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature.
