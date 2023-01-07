If there's one thing EV fans and EV detractors can agree upon at the moment is that electric vehicles are too expensive for the average car buyer. With very few exceptions, such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV and Nissan Leaf, most electric vehicles sold in the US have starting MSRPs way above $30,000, with the bulk of them costing more than $50,000. There are only a handful of EVs under the $40,000 mark, such as the Mini Cooper SE, Hyundai Kona EV, and Volkswagen ID.4.

13 HOURS AGO