digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms Chelsea Fox twist in Denise and Ravi story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air another twist in the story between Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati as her daughter Chelsea is thrown in the mix. Denise (Diane Parish) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) have been getting a little too cosy, despite her assurances that she's happy with her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale confirms big turning point for Chas Dingle after family backlash
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has revealed that Chas Dingle will finally be forgiven by her family next week. Chas recently became a hate figure among the Dingles when they discovered that she had cheated on her husband Paddy with Al Chapman. Belle and Mandy Dingle have been particularly hostile towards...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Martin Fowler falls out with Lily Slater over pregnancy decision
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lily Slater has fallen out with stepdad Martin Fowler over her pregnancy in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Stacey Slater was warned by social services they could take Lily out of the home unless she reveals who the father of her daughter's baby is. Lily had sworn Stacey...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Are Lacey Turner and Lillia Turner related?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently thrown Lily Slater into the spotlight with a big issue-based story exploring underage pregnancy. With Lily getting more time on screen, it hasn't gone unnoticed that the young actor, played by Lillia Turner, shares the same surname as her on-screen mum, Stacey Slater actress Lacey Turner. So just to recap: Lillia Turner plays Lily Slater, Lacey Turner plays Stacey Slater. Got that?
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Zack Hudson to face Whitney baby fears in HIV story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Zack Hudson will fear for his unborn baby as his story continues next week. The BBC soap is exploring an issue-based HIV storyline with Zack, which will kick off following the visit from his old friend Brett in last night's episode (January 9). Zack's life will...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
digitalspy.com
Sister Act's Whoopi Goldberg begs Downton Abbey's Maggie Smith to reprise role
Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that she's more than ready to do a third Sister Act film, but only on the condition that Dame Maggie Smith also reprises her role. Goldberg played the role of Deloris Van Cartier in the first two films, alongside Smith who starred as the Reverend Mother. Now, with talks of a third film in the works, the actress and TV presenter wants to make sure her co-star is onboard.
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner's sister shares update on his "road ahead" following accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner remains in hospital following his terrifying snowplough accident earlier this month, but it sounds like he's well on the road to recovery. After being struck by the vehicle near his home in Nevada on January 1, Jeremy endured severe blood loss. Thankfully, he was aided by a neighbour who managed to slow the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard reveals shooting aftermath in Eric story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard has promised major repercussions from Tuesday's hour-long special, which sees Eric Foster's storyline come to a head. The actor's character Tony Hutchinson is about to have his entire world turned upside-down, as his brother Eric goes on the attack on the day of a family funeral.
digitalspy.com
Twilight star Nikki Reed and Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder announce pregnancy news
Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed are expecting their second child together. The sweet announcement was made on the couple's Instagram pages, with them both sharing a picture of the Twilight actress showing off her growing bump while cradling daughter Bodhi in their arms. The Vampire Diaries actor captioned...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden to guess Mack and Chloe's secret
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale airs tense scenes for Mackenzie Boyd and Chloe Harris next week as Sarah Sugden realises what they're both hiding. Chloe is pregnant with Mack's baby after a one-night stand last year, but they've both agreed that it's best to keep quiet about their secret. Upcoming scenes...
digitalspy.com
Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse shares secret items she hides behind her desk during live show
Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse has revealed she keeps a spare pair of clothes behind her desk to keep comfortable while filming. Asked by OK! if she brings any comforts on set, Mabuse revealed that she always has a pair of warm clothes on hand. "I have a heater, a hot water bottle and I don’t wear my shoes," she said.
digitalspy.com
Homeland star Claire Danes expecting third child with husband Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy have confirmed that they are expecting their third child together. A representative for the couple confirmed the news to People, although information about how far along Danes is and whether they are expecting a boy or a girl have been kept private for now.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher left devastated in row with Gabby Thomas
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher gets upset next week as Gabby Thomas takes a petty argument too far. Dawn is mortified when Gabby makes a spiteful remark in front of her son Lucas and foster daughter Clemmie, leaving the youngsters stunned. Viewers know that Dawn and Gabby have a...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger shares "abject terror" over Irene role
Home and Away veteran Lynne McGranger has looked back on her first few weeks on the show, admitting to feeling "terrified" walking on a TV set. The Aussie star has been playing Irene Roberts regularly since 1993, a nearly 30-year-long stint that makes her the longest-serving female cast member of the soap.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals shock death in 26 new spoiler pictures
Monday, January 16: Mike's actions have terrible consequences. Monday, January 16: Daniel finds another bunch of flowers for Daisy. Monday, January 16: Daniel asks to know who the flowers are from. Wednesday, January 18: Tyrone and the girls return from the pet shop. Wednesday, January 18: Teddy realises that Stephen...
digitalspy.com
Cobra Kai star solves her own murder in thriller series trailer
The first teaser for new series School Spirits starring Cobra Kai's Peyton List has been released. The new Paramount+ thriller sees the actress play the role of Lisa, a teen who becomes stuck in the afterlife alongside fellow high school students. There, she tries to piece together how she disappeared...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale lines up emotional Kyle scenes as he's taken away
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has lined up emotional scenes for Kyle as he's being taken away from his family. During Wednesday's (January 11) episode, viewers saw the authorities tell Moira and Amy that they'd have to take Kyle into an authority children's home for shooting Al Chapman. Cain Dingle had...
digitalspy.com
Normal People's Paul Mescal replaces Glee star in new movie
Normal People star Paul Mescal is set to replace Glee star Blake Jenner in new movie Merrily We Roll Along. The project, which is directed by Richard Linklater, will be shot over the course of 20 years, and focuses on Mescal's character Franklin Shepard. Based on the Stephen Sondheim musical,...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street confirms who Stephen Reid kills next in dark storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed that killer Stephen Reid will claim another victim next week. Stephen has spent the past few months covering up the death of Leo Thompkins – but he's about to have another tragedy on his conscience. In next week's episodes, Stephen is...
