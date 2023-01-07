Read full article on original website
Greg: Taking Stock of Tar Heel Basketball
North Carolina made the trek home from Charlottesville early Wednesday morning in what has become a customary manner, saddled with its fourth road loss of the season and its eighth-consecutive defeat at John Paul Jones Arena. UNC is past the halfway point of the season and has split its last 12 games, prompting many observers to ponder what to make of this team two months before Selection Sunday.
Duke comes back from 11-point halftime deficit to beat Pitt
After a blowout loss to NC State a week ago and a one-point win over Boston College this past weekend, the Duke Basketball team was looking to make a statement in their game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Unlike the previous two, this game would tipoff in front of their home crowd, one of just three games to be played at home in the month of January for the No. 24 Blue Devils.
Top Tight End Target Headed to Notre Dame on Saturday
On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, all seven Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs, tight end Jack Larsen, and running back Aneyas Williams have plans to be in South Bend.
WR transfer Devin Carter flips to West Virginia
Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced Wednesday night that he has flipped his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia. Carter committed to Penn State shortly after the conclusion of the Nittany Lions' Rose Bowl win over Utah. He was on campus for an official visit over the weekend and was in the Penn State student directory at the beginning of the week, but never officially enrolled in or attended classes.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after win over North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) used a nice second half performance to surge past by the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC) 65-58 on Tuesday night. UVA head coach Tony Bennett spoke about the win after the game. On several players stepping up down the stretch,...
Fighting Irish Legacy Heading Back to Notre Dame This Weekend
On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, six Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs and tight end Jack Larsen have plans to be in South Bend. We are still trying to confirm if running back Aneyas Williams will be on campus.
Duke Football announces additions of five incoming transfers
Duke Sports Information – Duke head football coach Mike Elko announced Wednesday the addition of five transfers to the 2023 roster. Joining the Blue Devils this spring will be Al Blades Jr. (Miami), Dustyn Hall (USF), Jake Hornibrook (Stanford), Myles Jones (Texas A&M), and Michael Purcell (Elon). The class...
Five takeaways from No. 13 Virginia's win over North Carolina
After falling to unraked Pittsburgh last week, the Cavaliers faced another challenge from an unranked opponent, this time in the form of North Carolina. UNC lost First Team All-ACC honoree Armando Bacot to injury not even two minutes into the game while fellow starting forward Pete Nance was already out due to injury, yet the Tar Heels still gave the Hoos a run for their money.
BREAKING: Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Notre Dame’s Best Players: Drive-by-Drive
By my measure, Notre Dame’s offense was involved in 142 game-relevant drives in 2022; the defense 145. For each, Irish Illustrated tracked the players most responsible for the success of those drives. Far more often than not, there were multiple players awarded each drive. Though not limited to these...
N.C. A&T Football's schedule for 2023 has been released!
Today, the North Carolina A&T Aggies' football schedule for 2023 has been revealed by the Colonial Athletic Association. CAA Football, which expands to 15 teams in 2023 with the addition of Campbell and North Carolina A&T, has announced its schedule for the upcoming season. There will be a lot of...
