ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

First Scouting Report: Against South Carolina, UK must contain a big-name freshman

By Mark Story
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

A look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next men’s basketball game :

The opponent

Kentucky (10-5, 1-2 SEC) will face South Carolina (7-8, 0-2 SEC) on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington:

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. (EST) and be telecast by ESPN2.

Coach Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks were drubbed 85-42 by No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Columbia.

Series history

Kentucky leads the all-time series with South Carolina 54-13 and has won 13 of the past 16 meetings.

As UK head man, John Calipari is 13-4 vs. the Gamecocks.

South Carolina head man Lamont Paris has never coached against Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gL9Ck_0k70DmlT00
First-year South Carolina head man Lamont Paris will coach against Kentucky for the first time Tuesday night. Before taking the Gamecocks job, Paris went 87-72 in five seasons as Chattanooga head coach. Joshua Boucher/jboucher@thestate.com

Most recent meeting

Oscar Tshiebwe had 18 points, 14 rebounds , three blocked shots, two assists and two steals to pace Kentucky to an 86-76 victory over South Carolina before 12,009 fans in Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on Feb. 8, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44sl7y_0k70DmlT00
Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double, 18 points and 14 rebounds, to lead Kentucky to an 86-76 win at South Carolina last season. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Power rankings

The NCAA NET Rankings have Kentucky No. 36, South Carolina No. 253.

In the Pomeroy Ratings , Kentucky is No. 16, South Carolina No. 203.

The Sagarin Ratings have Kentucky No. 29, South Carolina No. 180.

Know your foe

1 . After 10 seasons with Frank Martin as head coach yielded only one NCAA Tournament appearance — albeit a trip to the 2017 Final Four — South Carolina has turned to Lamont Paris as its new head man. Paris, 48, spent the previous five seasons as coach at Chattanooga.

At Chattanooga, Paris started out 10-23 (2017-18) and 12-20 (2018-19), but built the program to seasons of 20-13 (2019-20), 18-8 (2020-21) and 27-8 (2021-22). Last season, Paris and the Mocs won the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

In the NCAA Tournament, No. 13 seed Chattanooga put a major scare into Big Ten co-champion and No. 4 seed Illinois before falling 54-53 in the round of 64.

Paris parlayed the momentum from Chattanooga’s big 2021-22 season into an SEC head coaching job at South Carolina.

2 . The Gamecocks boast one of the most-touted freshmen in the country. GG Jackson was originally listed as the No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class and initially committed to North Carolina.

However, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound Columbia, S.C., product had a change of heart on two fronts. He re-classified from the 2023 recruiting class to 2022 and reneged on Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels in favor of the hometown Gamecocks.

So far this season, Jackson is averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds. However, he has struggled with his shot, making 41.9 percent on field-goal tries, 33.8 on three-point attempts and 63.3 percent on foul shots.

Going into the Tennessee game, Jackson also had a 1-to-4 assist-to-turnover ratio, having assisted on nine buckets this season but turned the ball over 36 times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkoXB_0k70DmlT00
South Carolina freshman forward GG Jackson (23) is averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds but is making only 41.9 percent of his field-goal attempts. Joshua Boucher/jboucher@thestate.com

3 . Through its first 14 games of 2022-23, South Carolina had not been a good offensive team. The Gamecocks were making only 40.5 percent of their shots, 32.4 percent of their treys and a horrid 60.7 percent on free throws.

Going into Saturday’s game with Tennessee, South Carolina was being outscored, on average, 70.1 points to 65.9 points, by its opponents.

Kentucky suffers its worst loss yet, an embarrassing 26-point defeat to No. 7 Alabama

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 78-52 loss at seventh-ranked Alabama

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s humiliating 78-52 loss to No. 7 Alabama

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Loss

The Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 19.5-point favorite. They left the game at Rupp Arena with a three-point loss to the SEC rival. Shooting a ridiculous 55% from behind the three-point arc, the Gamecocks came into Lexington and notched a ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason

Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
18K+
Followers
436
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy