Buffalo, NY

Buffalo defeats Northern Illinois 80-62

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 19 points as Buffalo beat Northern Illinois 80-62 on Saturday.

Jones added five rebounds for the Bulls (8-7, 2-0 Mid-American). Armoni Foster scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Isaac Jack was 6 of 7 shooting to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

David Coit led the way for the Huskies (4-11, 0-2) with 16 points and five steals. Harvin Ibarguen added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Northern Illinois. In addition, Kaleb Thornton finished with eight points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Eau Claire, WI
